Owosso man sentenced for area break-ins

CORUNNA — A 19-year-old Owosso man who has been breaking into vehicles and buildings since he was 12 was sentenced to prison Thursday for several break-ins by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Stewart told Jared Frantz before sentencing that he had already been through probate and district courts for prior offenses related to theft.
“You’ve been breaking into people’s houses and stealing stuff since 2014,” Stewart said. “Look where you’re at now. Now you’re at circuit court. You’re up here with the big boys. You made it. Congratulations. You’re now at the top.”
Frantz was sentenced to three years, two months to 15 years in prison, and ordered to pay court costs and fines and $265 in restitution. He was credited with 330 days served toward his sentence.
Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin said Frantz had a cognitive disability and asked for a sentence that included probation, and noted that Frantz had already served nearly a year in jail. Frantz is apparently planning to appeal the sentence handed down Thursday.
Prosecutor Scott Koerner said before sentencing that the victim whose house Frantz broke into still suffers psychological injury, and asked Stewart to sentence Frantz to a term of incarceration.
“This action has an effect on people,” Koerner said. “People are in their homes and want to be safe with their family. And he took that away from this victim and others.”
The victim gave an impact statement at Thursday’s hearing, and told Stewart that Frantz had broken into her residence and stolen change, keys and a knife that she had planned to give to friends as a wedding gift.
Frantz apologized to the victim in a short statement, and said was looking forward to “improving himself.”
“Listen, you’re a young man now and you’ll be a young man when this sentence is over with, assuming that you behave yourself in the Michigan Department of Corrections,” Stewart told Frantz. “But we know who you are now. And if you return to the community, and you return to this lifestyle of crime that has been your behavior, you’re going to go back.”
Frantz pleaded guilty to second-degree home invasion and breaking and entering a building with intent at a hearing Feb. 11. Prior to that, Stewart adjourned further proceedings after Frantz “played games” with his memory at an attempted plea hearing in July 2020.
In 2019, Frantz was charged with felony larceny from a motor vehicle, and later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor larceny. He was sentenced to six months of probation, but did not complete the term satisfactorily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.