SHIAWASSEE AREA — The Biden-Harris administration made headlines in February when it announced “a set of actions aimed at creating a convenient, reliable and Made-in-America electric vehicle (EV) charging network so that the great American road trip can be electrified.”

President Joe Biden has made electric cars and trucks a cornerstone of his plan to combat what most scientists agree to be a “climate crisis,” occasioned by the gradual warming of Earth’s atmosphere, which the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported to have reached approximately 1 degree Celsius above “pre-industrial” levels in 2017.

