SHIAWASSEE AREA — The Biden-Harris administration made headlines in February when it announced “a set of actions aimed at creating a convenient, reliable and Made-in-America electric vehicle (EV) charging network so that the great American road trip can be electrified.”
President Joe Biden has made electric cars and trucks a cornerstone of his plan to combat what most scientists agree to be a “climate crisis,” occasioned by the gradual warming of Earth’s atmosphere, which the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported to have reached approximately 1 degree Celsius above “pre-industrial” levels in 2017.
The 2016 Paris Climate Agreement, which the U.S. was an initial signatory of under President Barack Obama before President Donald Trump pulled the country out — Biden reentered the agreement in the early days of his presidency — commits 194 parties to limit the increase of the mean global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Biden’s February EV announcement called for “a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along America’s highways and in our communities and have EVs make up at least 50% of new car sales by 2030,” as part of an overarching effort to achieve “net-zero” national emissions by 2050.
Naturally, this raises the question: Does auto electrification seem feasible locally?
INFRASTRUCTURE SPARSE
While the White House touts there being more than 130,000 public EV chargers across the country, almost none of these reside in Shiawassee County.
The Department of Energy’s “Alternative Fuels Data Center” web page shows seven stations within county lines four in Owosso, two in Perry and one in Durand.
The visible Owosso stations are at Memorial Healthcare’s campus and Main Street Plaza in Downtown Owosso. The Perry chargers are at PS Food Marts and the Durand hookup is at Randy Wise Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
The DOE’s dataset may be incomplete, however, as Young Buick GMC also has a charging station.
Regardless, it would seem that many more would need to be built to serve the needs of even half of county commuters.
DEALERS DOUBTFUL
Jim Slingerland, owner of Slingerland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT in Corunna, and Alex Young, manager of Young Buick GMC in Owosso both consider President Biden’s goals to be something of a pipe dream.
Slingerland doesn’t even sell EVs at the moment. The dealership won’t have any available until March 2024 at the earliest, and current hybrid sales — amounting to around 5% of Slingerland’s current totals — wouldn’t seem to indicate pent up demand for green machines.
Despite not filling a big slice of Slingerland’s sales pie, the dealer says that those who have bought hybrid vehicles — on offer since 2018 — have seemed very satisfied with them.
“People have said the hybrids are relatively maintenance-free and they don’t have to worry about charging their vehicles if they’re in town or traveling to Florida,” Slingerland said.
Young Buick GMC does have EVs in stock, but they only make up about 3% to 4% of sales, Young says.
The dealer currently sells three types of fully electric vehicles the Chevy Blazer, Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer, with other models on display but not in stock. He said the Chevy Blazer and Cadillac Lyriq are “competitively priced” with the dealership’s gas-powered vehicles, while the GMC Hummer is more luxe.
EVs have several pros and cons when compared to their gas-guzzling counterparts.
It’s inescapable that EVs get much better fuel economy. According to fueleconomy.gov, EVs convert over 77% of the electrical energy from the grid to power vehicles, whereas gasoline vehicles only convert about 12% to 30% of energy stored in gasoline to power. But the expected life of an EV’s battery pack is only between 10 to 12 years, per DOE data, and new battery packs can potentially cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace.
Slingerland and Young do believe that demand for hybrids and EVs is on the rise, and each is planning accordingly — Slingerland said the dealership plans to have 28 total EVs in its palette by 2030, and Young said GM plans to come out with additional models, which Young Buick GMC could be able to offer customers in the future — but each saw numerous reasons to hedge against the notion that EVs could make of 50% of new sales.
“We’re not even close to being there today, and our infrastructure right now isn’t anywhere close to that,” Slingerland said.
“A lot of people are switching because (EVs) are the new and exciting technology, but switching to them may not work for everybody, such as a farmer working in a field or a construction business,” Young said.
Slingerland and Young each expressed the belief that Shiawassee County would be producing the needed energy for charging stations if they began to rapidly proliferate.
“The electrical grid today (in Shiawassee County) couldn’t meet that 50% range because we have transformers that can’t necessarily deliver the power we need, and most houses can’t accommodate high-speed chargers,” Slingerland offered.
“I currently don’t have any concerns about EV charging stations in Shiawassee County, but if 50% of cars were electric, I would,” Young said.
POLITICAL DIFFERENCES
Greg Brodeur, chairman of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, has a less than rosy outlook on the future of EVs.
“It is an unsustainable dream for the world and for the county. I would love to be wrong and see a major breakthrough in battery technology, but I don’t see it happening in my lifetime. Some of the things we’re doing on political whims is just crazy, and reality often comes knocking on the door,” Brodeur said. “We don’t have the power grid to do what they want in the next 10 years. It’s a pipe dream.”
Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath is more optimistic than Brodeur. He said that while 50% of new sales may be an optimistic goal for EVs, the growth potential of the industry is undeniable.
The SEDP sees regular business prospects exploring potential opportunities relating to the electrical segment in Shiawassee County, with Owosso-based companies Great Lakes Composite and SA Automotive selling EV components.
“We are seeing weekly opportunities and interest from business prospects exploring potential opportunities relating to this segment. There’s the potential we could see businesses like these invest in creating jobs in the county. There’s no question it’s happening and here to stay, and I believe any good business has a diversified mix of customers,” Horvath said. “There’s very significant supply chain issues right now, starting with the mining level to get raw materials and having the grid to accommodate it. I think what’s going to drive a lot of this is vehicles being affordable and making economic sense.”
