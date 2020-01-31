Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
CULVER’S, 2355 E. Main St. will donate a portion of its sales to raise funds for Central Elementary from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10. “We’re proud to call Owosso home and doing our part to help just feels right,” said Ross Fernandez. “We strive to make a difference in the community we share with so many others, and working with Central Elementary allows us to help support individuals and families in our area.”
A CASINO BUS TRIP to FireKeepers is planned for Feb. 15. The Blue Lakes bus will depart from the Morrice High School parking lot at noon and will return to the school parking lot at approximately 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 each and guests will receive $25 back from the casino. Raffles and games will be played on the bus with prizes awarded. There are only 56 seats. All proceeds will be donated to the Fireworks for the Homecoming Festival 2020. For tickets, contact Belinda Markell at (989) 627-7917 or Barb Ryan at (517) 648-6224.
A ST. VALENTINE’S dinner dance is slated for 6 to 10 p.m. Feb.15 at the St. Mary Parish Hall in Morrice. Hor d’oevres are at 6 p.m. with dinner and dancing to follow. Beer and wine will be available. Cost is $15 per person and tickets are available at the parish office. The event is sponsored by the Altar Society and Knights of Columbus.
