Jury offers split decision in robbery trial

CORUNNA — Georgina Grey was acquitted of felony unarmed robbery following a jury trial Tuesday, but was convicted of misdemeanor malicious destruction of property after jurors deliberated for just over an hour.
Following the jury’s verdict, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ordered Grey’s bond revoked until her sentencing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10.
Prosecutors had offered Grey a plea deal in September, under which she would have pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious destruction of property, and the unarmed robbery charge would be dismissed. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at 12 to 17 months in jail, but Grey probably would have received probation and been ordered to pay restitution.
Grey rejected the proposed plea, saying she could not accept it because her work as a home health care provider requires yearly background checks, and she would lose her job because the convictions would be related to violence or assault.
“Any of these charges make me unable to do my job,” Grey said at the time. “I’m not taking a plea… I’m not doing that. I’ll take my chances because what happened is not fair. I’m not pleading it down. That would go against everything I believe.”
The charges stemmed from a Dec. 11, 2019, incident in which Grey’s cousin Danette Webb and Webb’s son Daniel Bill went to a residence Grey shared with her mother. The home is a duplex-style residence, and Grey lived on one side. Grey’s mother lived on the other.
According to testimony, Bill had been living with Grey for about seven months, before Grey told him he had to move out over debris in the yeard.
Grey testified Bill had left metal items outside the home, and her mother was going to be fined $500 by the city for failing to remove them.
Webb and Bill testified they went to the residence to remove his belongings, and Grey became angry when Webb said she was using her phone to record the encounter. Webb claimed Grey attacked her, slapping the phone from her hand before punching her in the face and jumping on top of her.
Bill added he attempted to break up the struggle between Webb and Grey, but was unable to do so. He said he ran to his grandmother’s side of the home for help. Webb claimed she was able to get away from Grey, before Grey grabbed her phone and fled. Prosecutors provided the jury with photos of a bruise on the side of Webb’s face.
Grey took the stand in her own defense and told a different story. She claimed she was first assaulted by Webb, and that Bill had jumped on top of her as well. Grey testified Webb pulled her hair, and Bill “slammed her head into the ground.”
Grey said she ran outside when she was able to get free and ony then realized she had grabbed the wrong phone. Grey admitted to going to her cousin Diane McNamara’s home and smashing the phone several times before throwing it into the Shiawassee River.
Grey also said she then drove to the Owosso Police Department to file a report, and Officer Ryan Gracz took her statement and took photos of scratches on her face and hair, which Grey said was falling out after being pulled.
McNamara testified Grey had seemed extremely upset and said, ‘record this, b****,’ before smashing Webb’s phone and leaving her residence.
In his testimony, Gracz denied taking photos of Grey’s injuries, and did not know whether the interview he conducted at the Owosso Police station with her was recorded.
Grey was charged by prosecutors in April, and arrested in May. She posted a $2,000 cash/surety bond. May 15, and was arraigned June 2 in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson.
Grey has prior misdemeanor convictions for operating while impaired and driving without a valid license in her possession in 2006. She was charged in 2006 with felony possession of a controlled substance, but the charge was eventually dismissed.
Had Grey been convicted Tuesday of the felony unarmed robbery charge, she could have faced up to 15 years in prison.
