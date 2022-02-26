CORUNNA — Seasonal weight restrictions on Shiawassee County roads will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Shiawassee County Road Commission announced this week.
This will result in a 35% reduction from the legal loading and a maximum speed limit of 35 mph for all vehicles that exceed 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight, a press release states. Normal oversize or overweight permits will not be issued during the time seasonal weight restrictions are being enforced.
More information and lists of affected roads can be found at shiawasseeroads.com.
