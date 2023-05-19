OWOSSO — New U.S. Census Bureau estimates released this week contained bad news for the state of Michigan: It’s population is (likely) down again.
The Bureau projects that the state has lost 35,464 residents since July 1, 2020, which stands as the fourth-biggest decline among U.S. states, behind only California (estimated to be down 472,311 residents), New York (minus 431,145), Illinois (204,548) and Louisana (61,423).
The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico is estimated to have lost 59,768 residents.
A sizable chunk of Michigan’s population bleed appears to be coming from its major metropolitan areas.
Between July 2021 and July 2022, the City of Detroit is estimated to have lost around 1% of its total population, falling by 7,791 residents to 620,376. This total would drop the Motor City to 29th-biggest in the nation, putting it nearly 300,000 behind the likes of Columbus, Ohio, by way of comparison.
Longtime Detroit Mayor Mike Dugan vociferously disputed the veracity of the Census estimates, calling the bureau a “complete national clown show” in a tweet sent on Thursday.
He backed up this characterization by citing U.S. Postal Service data which reported “an increase of 2,300 residential homes in Detroit receiving mail in 2022. That followed an increase of 4,000 new occupied houses the U.S. Postal Service reported in 2021.”
Other large Michigan cities such as Grand Rapids, Warren, Dearborn, Lansing and Flint are also estimated to have shed population.
Shiawassee County has bucked this larger trend, however. Expansion hasn’t been significant, but the area is estimated to have added around 27 residents between 2021 and 2022.
The City of Perry was the biggest gainer, adding 35 residents over that span to inch up to around 2,118 total. Vernon Township is estimated to have gained 11 residents, while Owosso Township, Woodhull Township, Bennington Township, Venice Township Burns Township, Shiawassee Township and Middlebury Township are all projected to have made single-digit gains.
Those upward ticks were offset by single-digit declines by the Village of New Lothrop, Fairfield Township, Rush Township, Hazelton Township, Vernon village, Corunna, Laingsburg and Caledonia Township, as well as a 36 resident drop in the City of Owosso, which now weighs in at 14,629 estimated residents.
Altogether Shiawassee County is estimated to be home to 68,022 residents, who live in 30,327 housing units, with 76.9% of these being owner-occupied.
