OWOSSO — New U.S. Census Bureau estimates released this week contained bad news for the state of Michigan: It’s population is (likely) down again.

The Bureau projects that the state has lost 35,464 residents since July 1, 2020, which stands as the fourth-biggest decline among U.S. states, behind only California (estimated to be down 472,311 residents), New York (minus 431,145), Illinois (204,548) and Louisana (61,423).

