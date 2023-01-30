OWOSSO — Local bakery Cupcakes and Kisses has big plans for people who have big plans in the coming year.
For those planning to tie the knot in the near future, Cupcakes and Kisses announced Friday afternoon it will offering customers the chance at three sweet (literally and figuratively) wedding prize packages in the week preceding Valentine’s Day.
Here’s how it works: Customers who spend more than $50 at any one of the Cupcakes and Kisses’ three locations — Owosso, St. Johns and Holly — on Feb. 11, 13 or 14, can enter a random drawing for one of the three prizes. Cupcakes and Kisses offers customers a smörgåsbord of desserts, including homemade desserts, cakes, cupcakes and cheesecake.
The first place prize is a full complement of free wedding desserts only courtesy of Cupcakes and Kisses (including free delivery and set up). The second place prize is free delivery and set up of desserts, and the third place prize is a free two-tiered wedding cake for the recipient’s special day. Cupcakes and Kisses owner Toni Barnett said that the two-tiered wedding cakes usually range from $90 to $100.
Barnett said the Valentine’s prize package promotion is a “first-time deal,” though she plans to make it a yearly tradition if it goes smoothly.
“I’m just super excited to be part of the communities we’re in. It brings people in the shop and it’s fun to interact with people, and I’m excited to help with people’s weddings,” she said.
Barnett clarified that the wedding doesn’t have to be in 2023, and said she’s had customers ask about weddings as far out as 2025 for the prizes. She also said that the business would deliver to “just about any location in Michigan.” She said the business has previously delivered to far-away locations including Cadillac and Coldwater.
Barnett’s 18-year-old daughter,Kora Barnett, who helps out with the business, shared her excitement and cited weddings as one of her favorite aspects of Cupcakes and Kisses.
“I’m personally super excited for it because weddings are one of my favorite things to do for people and it’s one of the most exciting times in people’s lives. We try to make it as least stressful and work with everybody depending on schedules,” she said.
Other promotions for the days leading up to Valentine’s Day are offering cheesecakes for a discounted price of $6 on Feb. 10 (Toni Barnett said they normally range from $8.50 to $12), and at all three locations on Valentine’s Day, diamond earrings will be tucked inside a cupcake for those choosing to bless others with desserts for Valentine’s Day.
