County board advances Lytle Road Park bathroom proposal

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Economic and Physical Development Committee Monday unanimously advanced a motion authorizing the expenditure of up to $10,000 from the Waste Management Fund for the construction of a bathroom at Lytle Road Park.
The proposed park improvements will be discussed during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, set for 5 p.m. inside the Surbeck Building. If advanced, the improvements will go before the full county board for final approval Thursday.
“We’ve had a lot of activity at Lytle Road Park … People have been putting in at Shiatown and canoeing to Lytle Road Park and there’s not a bathroom there,” Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, said Monday.
“We have approximately $209,000 in our Waste Management Fund at the moment, and of that $25,000 to $26,000 is committed for some matching funds for the Henderson Park (improvements),” Plowman continued, “but we have a quite a balance in there, so the parks and recreation board felt it would be a very good idea to build a toilet there just like we have over at Geeck Road Park.”
The proposed unisex bathroom would encompass a toilet and sink and be handicap accessible, according to Plowman. If approved, the bathroom would likely be in place before winter, he said.
The project may require a variance from the Shiawassee County Road Commission given its close proximity to the road, Plowman added, though attaining the required clearance should not be an issue.
The park, located near the intersection of Lytle and Kirby roads, features a canoe/kayak launch, picnic tables and two grills.
