Itsa Deli Thing among local concerns providing Thanksgiving meals

OWOSSO — For some people, financial circumstances may prevent indulging in a full Thanksgiving dinner. Their holiday meal might consist of leftovers, a bowl of cereal or nothing at all.
Luckily, there are some local organizations who are doing their level best to ensure that nobody needs to go hungry in this season of giving.
Itsa Deli Thing of Owosso is in its fifth year of providing a free meal to anyone who might otherwise go without on the holiday.
Owner Dawn McCoy said her church, House of Prayer, used to do a big Thanksgiving dinner for the community, and when they stopped she missed it.
“I love Thanksgiving. It’s my favorite holiday,” McCoy said.
When large family dinners were no longer a thing in her family, she decided to “create one of my own.”
McCoy is hoping for the return of a bustling restaurant ringing with laughter on the holidays. Even through COVID, volunteers cooked and served some 350 meals.
They’ll cook around 30 turkeys, and the meal will also include mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pie. Meal service will begin around 11 a.m. on Thursday and go through around 2 p.m.
Keeping everyone fed will be the job of more than 20 volunteers, who will also deliver meals if there is the need.
McCoy said they have plenty of food and volunteers. They do often get last-minute donations of turkeys, which McCoy said is always appreciated — and handy — in the days after Thanksgiving when people are still looking for a meal.
There are already around 100 dinners reserved. McCoy said they would like it if people got their requests in by today, but they won’t turn anyone away.:
And if people want to come help, that’s OK too.
“If people want to volunteer I don’t like to say no,” McCoy said. “It’s nice for people to volunteer in their community.”
She’s also hoping for a return to the holidays when someone would come in and either spot a friend or make a new one.
“If we have food,” McCoy said, “We will definitely hand it out.”
For more information, to volunteer or to request a meal, call (989) 725-5511.
A coalition of local churches and business is also offering free meals on Thanksgiving Day .
A meal will be served between noon and 2 p.m. at Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington Street. Meal delivery may also be requested by calling (989) 723-8875.
Organizer Carol Batterbee said they never know how many people will come in, but she expects this year’s tally will be similar to the 800 meals they served last year.
Preparing meals extends over two days prior to the holiday, including cooking and deboning around 65 turkeys. One of the more Herculean tasks involves peeling 300 pounds of potatoes.
The meals also features mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade stuffing, green beans or corn, coleslaw, cranberry sauce and a slice of pie.
Anyone asking for a meal to delivered will also get a container of milk donated by Greg and Lou’s.
There is not a deadline for requesting meals, Batterbee said, noting that a handful of people call on Thanksgiving Day, and that there are always volunteers who will take it to them.
“A lot of people have no family and no one to go to,” she said. “Those are the people you hate to miss.”
