The following property crimes were reported by various agencies in the Shiawassee County area for the period June 1 20. Key: B&E — Breaking & Entering; UDAA — Unauthorized Driving Away Auto; MDOP — Malicious Destruction of Property; LFA — Larceny From Automobiles; DWLS — Driving While License Suspend; and UTL — Unable to Locate. Information is provided by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office (which compiles data from other areas).
Bennington, Perry, Sciota, Woodhull
6-2: 3000 block of West Grand River Road. MDOP, Vehicle. No suspect.
6-2: 11,000 block of South Colby Lake Road. B&E, Lawn Mower. No suspect.
6-11: 6000 block of West Grand River Road. MDOP, Under Investigation
Antrim, Burns, Shiawassee, Vernon
6-4: 1000 block of North Saginaw St. B&E, Household Items. No suspect.
6-7: 5000 block of East Exchange Road. Larceny, License Plate. No suspect.
Fairfield, Middlebury, Owosso, Rush
No Property Crimes to Report
Caledonia, Hazelton, New Haven, Venice
6-8: 1000 block of East M-21. Larceny, Bicycle Stolen. No suspect.
6-8: 1000 Blk of East Exchange St. Larceny, Credit Card, 1 suspect
6-14: 4000 block of North M-52. Larceny, Scrap Metal. No suspect.
6-15: 1000 block of South M-13. Larceny, Boat and Trailer, 1 Suspect
Dispatched Property Crime Reports For Police Agencies In Shiawassee County:
Bancroft Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Byron Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Corunna Police Department
1 LFA
Durand Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Laingsburg Police Department
1 MDOP, 1 UDAA
Lennon Police Department
1 B&E
Morrice Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
NewLothrop Police Department
No Property Crimes to Report
Owosso Police Department
1 B&E, 9 Larceny, 3 LFA, 7 MDOP
Perry Police Department
2 MDOP
Michigan State Police Post 35
2 B&E, 2 Larceny, 2 LFA, 4 MDOP
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office
3 B&E, 4 Larceny, 2 MDOP
Vernon Police Department
1 Larceny
