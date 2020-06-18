CDL summer reading program underway

CORUNNA — The Community District Library 2020 Summer Reading Challenge, “Imagine Your Story,” is underway through Aug. 8.
Participants may sign up using the Beanstack app or by visiting mycdl.beanstack.org. No library card is necessary.
Kids and teens earn points for prizes by reading, attending virtual events and reviewing books. Participants will receive a book bag for signing up.
Kids earn four prizes of their choice from the library prize store. Teens earn a lanyard and Taco Bell coupon for completing Level 1 and a free pizza courtesy of Jets Pizza for Level 2.
Bonus virtual tickets are also earned for larger prize drawings. Kids can earn tickets for a chance to win a Kindle Fire, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Gift Card or a SnackCrate snack box.
Teens can earn virtual tickets for chances to win Apple Airpods, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Gift Card or a SnackCrate snack box.
Participants taking the reading challenge can stop in at any branch to pick up a paper log to record their time if preferred, or print the PDF from the library website.
In-person library events are not possible this year but many are planned virtually each week including magic and science shows, live animals, music and theater, crafts, and swashbuckling sword fighting.
Links to join are available on the website, mycdl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.