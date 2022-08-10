Participating Clubs: Clever Dogs (CD), Doggie Diggers (DD)
Rally
Novice A
First Place: Ella Curnutt with her Border Collie from DD
Second Place: Cadence Houghtaling with her German Shepherd from DD
Third Place: Zechia Williams with his Australian Shepherd Mix from DD
Fourth Place: Lily Sandlin with her Cocker Spaniel from CD
Fifth Place: Bryce Gute with his Yellow Lab from DD
Novice B
First Place: Gavin Cohoon with is German Shepherd from DD
Second Place: Arthur Cole with his Pugg from DD
Third Place: Joseph Edington Border Collie Mix from CD
Fourth Place: Devan Leader with his Mix from CD
Fifth Place: Shianna Underwood with her Sheltie from DD
High and second high point in Novice Division
Grand Champion: Gavin Cohoon with his German Shepherd from DD
Reserve Champion: Arthur Cole with his Pug from DD
Rally
Intermediate A
First Place: Leona Gross with her Portuguese Water Dog from DD
Second Place: Sage Cole with her Terrier Mix from DD
Third Place: Jordyn Sandlin with her Terrier Mix from CD
Fourth Place: Allen Cole with his Aussie Mix from DD
Fifth Place: Kyler Leader with their German Shepherd from CD
Sixth Place: Dustin Cohoon with Shepherd Mix from CD
Intermediate B
First Place: Clara Gross with her Giant Schnauzer from DD
High point and Second high point in Intermediate division
Grand Champion: Clara Gross with her Giant Schnauzer from DD
Reserve Champion: Leona Gross with her Portuguese Water Dog from DD
Rally
Advanced Veteran A
First Place: Malachi Sims with their Yellow Lab from DD
Advanced Veteran B
First Place: Veronica Gross with her Lab Mix from DD
Second Place: Clara Gross with her English Cocker from DD
Team Rally
Novice Intermediate Division
First Place: Allen Cole with his Mix from DD, Jordyn Sandlin with their Cocker Spaniel from CD, Lily Sandlin with her Mix from CD, and Sage Cole with her Terrier Mix from DD
Second Place: Jordyn Sandlin with with their Cocker Spaniel from CD, Arthur Cole with his Pug from DD, Devin Leader with his Mix from CD, Kyler Leader with their German Shepherd from CD
Third Place: Dustin Cohoon with his German Shepherd Mix from DD, Gavin Cohoon with his German Shepherd from DD, Cadence Houghtaling with her German Shepherd from DD, and Ella Curnutt with her Border Collie from DD
Advanced Team
First Place: Clara Gross with her Giant Schnauzer from DD
Second Place: Leona Gross with her Portugese Water Dog from DD
Third Place: Veronica Gross with her Golden Lab Mix from DD
Fourth Place: Clara Gross with her English Cocker from DD
Cloverbuds 5 to 7 Years Old
Alora Cole with her Chocolate Lab from DD
Auryn Slaughter with their Cocker Mix from DD
Kaylynn McLaughlin with her Bassett from DD
Brooklyn Underwood with her Sheltie from DD
Caleb McLaughliin with his bassett from DD
Eirini Slaughter with a cocker spaniel from DD
Ada Wenzlich with a LAB from CD
