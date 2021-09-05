The Argus-Press
SHIAWASSEE TWP. — A driver with an outstanding warrant sustained serious injuries Friday in a one-car crash while attempting to evade police at Grand River Road and I-69.
The driver, who was not identified in a press release, lost control of their blue Chevrolet Malibu while fleeing police about 6:30 p.m. Friday, struck a tree and a parked vehicle. The Malibu then caught fire in the park-and-ride near the highway.
Illegal drugs and firearms were recovered from the vehicle and the driver was discovered to have an outstanding warrant, the Michigan State Police said in a Saturday press release.
The individual was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
According to the MSP, an MSP sergeant observed the Malibu traveling east at a “very high rate of speed” on Lansing Road near Geeck Road shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The trooper attempted to catch up to the car to make a traffic stop but could not get close enough.
According to scanner traffic from the trooper to Central Dispatch, the vehicle was traveling at more than 100 mph.
Shortly after, the trooper discovered a light-colored SUV that had gone off the road at Lansing Road and M-71 in Vernon Township.
Believing the speeding Malibu ran the SUV off the road, the trooper again attempted to catch up to the vehicle on eastbound I-69 to obtain a license plate number, police said.
Unable to catch the speeding vehicle, the trooper terminated pursuit near the Bancroft Road overpass on westbound I-69. From a distance, however, the sergeant watched the Malibu take the Grand River Road exit and crash.
The sergeant reached the scene and pulled the driver from the burning vehicle, police said.
The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Durand Police Department, Shiawassee Township Fire Department and Perry EMS.
