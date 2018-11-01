SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Incumbent Gary Holzhausen is facing off with newcomer Thomas Foster in Tuesday’s election for what would be Holzhausen’s fifth term on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners.
Holzhausen, a Republican, and Foster, a Democrat, are seeking to represent District 3 in the two-year board position. District 3 is composed of Hazelton and New Haven townships; part of Caledonia and Venice townships and the city of Corunna.
Foster did not respond to multiple requests for information by The Argus-Press.
Holzhausen, when asked to describe what in his opinion the board of commissioners has done right and where they’ve veered in the wrong direction, focused on county finances.
“I’ve been on the board for eight years, starting in 2008, when the Great Recession hit, and we had to borrow over $1 million” Holzhausen said. “But then the voters approved the Headlee override, and we got extra money from that and a growing tax base. So, we’re getting by now.”
Holzhausen, who is seeking his fifth two-year term, said he tends to advocate for keeping the belt tight on county finances.
“I’m by far the oldest person on the board, and sometimes I think I’m more conservative,” he said. “They like to spend more money on the kinds of things the county could live without.”
Asked to identify the most important issues facing the county commissioners, Holzhausen named the county’s retirement fund.
“We had several people retire during the economic downturn, and we’ve had to pay a big chunk into the retirement fund,” he said. “But we’re still keeping our heads above water. If we keep up the good work, and don’t spend the money elsewhere, we’ll get the fund balance built up to 85 to 90 percent. Now, we’re at 60 percent.”
