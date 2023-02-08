CORUNNA — The jury trial for a Perry man accused of brandishing a pistol at his ex-girlfriend during a property dispute began Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court.
Gabriel Hawn is charged with felonious assault, felony use of firearms, altering identification marks on a weapon, fleeing/eluding police and driving with a suspended license.
According to the victim, she and Hawn had broken up in July 2022, and Hawn believed the woman had stolen his Xbox and cash.
The victim testified Tuesday morning that Hawn had driven to her home and demanded the return of the allegedly stolen items.
When the woman said she did not have any of Hawn’s property, he allegedly pulled a “black handgun” and threatened to shoot her.
The woman then called police, and Michigan State Police Trooper Brandon Maples pulled over Hawn’s vehicle. Following a search of the car, a black handgun was located in the trunk of Hawn’s 2001 BMW.
Assistant Public Defender John Ryan said in his opening statement that his client had put the gun in his trunk earlier that day and had forgotten it was there. Ryan admitted that his client had lied to police when they asked if there was a firearm in his car.
However, Ryan disputed that Hawn had intentionally fled police, and wasn’t aware that he was being pulled over until he saw a MSP cruiser’s lights and sirens in his rear-view mirror.
Hawn took the stand and testified on his own behalf Tuesday. He claimed that the victim had gone into his bedroom, and she had taken his Xbox, clothes and other valuables.
According to Hawn’s testimony, he traveled to the victim’s residence, and that she became aggressive with him. After Hawn had admitted to lying to Maples about the weapon, and he was charged with an additional felony count of lying to police.
Hawn said that he never pointed any weapon at the victim, and that she had likely mistaken a “lighter sleeve” for a handgun.
During Hawn’s time on the stand Tuesday, Ryan asked 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to keep the prosecutors and Maples from “laughing” during examination of his client.
Stewart gave the jury its instructions about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday and sent them home for the night. Closing arguments from the prosecution and defense were scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. this morning, before the case goes to the jury. A verdict is likely today.
According to court records, Hawn was arraigned before Shiawassee Magistrate Mike Herendeen July 8, 2022; he pleaded not guilty. He then posted a $10,000 bond, and has been free while awaiting disposition of the case, which was bound over to circuit court in August 2022.
