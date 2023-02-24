CORUNNA — It took more than three years after Kevin Parker was stabbed to death at an Owosso residence in October 2019, but the the court case against his then-girlfriend finally reached a resolution on Friday when Jennifer Monroe pleaded to second-degree murder. She now faces a long prison sentence for her role in the killing.
Monroe’s decision to plea came as a bit of a surprise, as her defense attorney, Steve Ellis, had indicated that he would attempt to justify self-defense in the case and had gotten 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to qualify a domestic violence expert as a witness at an evidentiary hearing Thursday. Parker had been charged with domestic violence for an incident in which Monroe was identified as the victim.
At Friday’s hearing Monroe, 41, told Judge Stewart that she and Parker had gotten into an argument in her bedroom at her home on the 300 block of North Dewey Street.
“Kevin and I got into an argument about what happened the prior week,” Monroe said. “Things got heated. And I grabbed a knife and stabbed him. When I did that, I knew there was a chance that he could possibly die.” Monroe added that she retrieved a filet knife from a drawer in her bedroom and stabbed Parker “three or four (times) that I can actually recall.”
Stewart accepted Monroe’s guilty plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. on April 4. He ordered Monroe remanded to the Shiawassee County Jail until that date.
Monroe has been lodged at the jail since her October 2019 arrest, meaning that she will be credited with nearly 31/2 years of time served when she is sentenced. Sentencing guidelines in the case are estimated from 131/2 to 221/2 years minimum, but life in prison is a possibility. Given that Monroe has no prior felony convictions, it would be out of the ordinary for her to receive a life sentence.
Owosso police discovered Parker’s body after performing a wellness check at Monroe’s residence. Monroe was also discovered to have several self-inflicted wounds. Police later estimated that Parker had been dead for several days and that Monroe had stayed with the body.
Monroe was transported to Sparrow Hospital’s trauma unit, where she confessed to police that she had stabbed Parker to death. However, that confession was ruled by the state appeals court to have been obtained improperly because Monroe was under heavy sedation with morphine and fentanyl.
Other evidence, including a letter that Monroe supposedly wrote which confessed to Parker’s murder, was also found at the scene.
Parker’s family filed a civil suit against Monroe in order to pay for Parker’s funeral and other expenses. Court records indicate the suit was settled by default judgment, but do not include any further information.
