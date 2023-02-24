CORUNNA — It took more than three years after Kevin Parker was stabbed to death at an Owosso residence in October 2019, but the the court case against his then-girlfriend finally reached a resolution on Friday when Jennifer Monroe pleaded to second-degree murder. She now faces a long prison sentence for her role in the killing.

Monroe’s decision to plea came as a bit of a surprise, as her defense attorney, Steve Ellis, had indicated that he would attempt to justify self-defense in the case and had gotten 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to qualify a domestic violence expert as a witness at an evidentiary hearing Thursday. Parker had been charged with domestic violence for an incident in which Monroe was identified as the victim.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.