By GREYSON STEELE
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — A lack of structured, legally compliant interview questions, inconsistent employee discipline practices and issues with employee recordkeeping were among high-risk problems identified in a human resources audit of Shiawassee County, which was released Monday.
The county lacks a centralized HR department, with department heads handling onboarding, discipline and terminations independently. The inconsistency across departments leaves the county open to potential discrimination complaints and lawsuits — a reality that’s prompted the board of commissioners to take action.
“We need to become more consistent, we need to become more systematic and the county needs to come together across all of its departments to do one HR function all together and the same to avoid litigation,” county coordinator Brian Boggs said Monday. “We can’t treat people inconsistently or differently. We are one organization.”
Commissioners earlier this year discussed the possibility of creating a human resources position in the county. Seeking additional information on the county’s HR practices, the board enlisted Okemos-based Hiring Solutions to complete an HR audit.
Hiring Solutions met with 18 county employees throughout the audit process, interviewing each employee for about an hour regarding the county’s policies and practices. Auditors also reviewed forms, records, procedures and internal documents related to practices.
Maintaining consistency and compliance, Hiring Solutions Vice President Dione Pena explained, will be key for the county moving forward.
“Currently, each division within Shiawassee County is performing the human resources processes with slight variations — from onboarding to offboarding,” Pena wrote in the audit. “One of the greatest risks to everyone doing things differently is the potential exposure to unlawful discrimination complaints and lawsuits, which can be costly. Another risk is inconsistency, which creates confusion, frustration and at times, animosity.
“The investment in solid human resources processes, increased communication and training would greatly benefit the county.”
Hiring, staffing and onboarding, employee relations and general employment practices, recordkeeping and compliance, total compensation and hours requirements and health and safety were among the topics included in the audit. Findings were divided into high-, medium- and low-risk categories.
Among the county’s high-risk areas is a lack of structured, legally compliant interview questions, inconsistent employee discipline practices and decentralized employee recordkeeping.
Medium-risk areas include inconsistent onboarding practices, and the lack of uniform exit interviews.
County officials will work with Hiring Solutions in the coming months to develop a step-by-step process on how to correct current HR issues, with new policies and procedures going before the county board, according to Boggs.
Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, a driving force in the ongoing human resources discussion, said he’s excited to move forward.
“I think we’ve got a good, clear path and (Hiring Solutions) has been very helpful guiding us through step-by-step,” Root said. “They’ve identified a number of things we haven’t been doing over the years, so hopefully we can get (those things) corrected and maybe, ultimately it’ll result in (the creation of) an HR position.”
Root and other county officials have already begun updating the employee handbook, with a final rewrite likely going before the county board for review in August.
The goal of the overall human resources reevaluation, Root said, is to get county department heads and elected officials on the same page.
“We need to get everybody to buy in on the fact that this isn’t telling them what to do, it’s just trying to be another tool to help them to know what to do so that they don’t put themselves out there,” Root said. “Consistency is the biggest thing with the county … We need to be consistent.”
