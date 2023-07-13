SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — A wide swath of Mid-Michigan was battered by a nasty storm system Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, bringing with it fierce winds, torrential rains and a bevy of lightning strikes.
The system moved west to east and lost steam as it went. The most intense weather occurred in Western Michigan, where the National Weather Service indicated that a tornado touched down in Colon, about 30 miles south of Battle Creek.
Lansing was also buffeted, with non-tornadic 60-70 mile per hour winds tearing throught the city’s Eastside neighborhood, downing numerous tree limbs and leaving hundreds without power.
Shiawassee County got off relatively lightly. It was never under tornado watch or warning, unlike nearby Ingham and Livingston counties, but it did receive upwards of 4 inches of rain in spots — causing the Shiawasse River to swell from 2.77 feet at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening, to 5.25 feet at 8:45 a.m. Thursday — and had a few downed tree limbs and power lines of its own.
Some area residents came out of the storm worse than others
Longtime Durand resident Carol Olmstead is one such. Olmstead said she woke up at about 12:30 a.m. this morning after what she later discovered was a lightning strike in to a tree outside her Cook Street residence.
“It was so loud, I thought there was an explosion,” she said. “After that, I couldn’t sleep the rest of the night.”
Olmstead said neither she nor a family member staying in the house were hurt, but when she surveyed her yard in the morning’s early light, she saw the aftermath of the strike which split a tree and left wide a swath of damage.
Olmstead’s house suffered damage from falling tree limbs. One window was destroyed and her roof was damaged.
Olmstead, who has lived at the house since 1964, said this isn’t the first time lightning has struck her property. While she wasn’t sure of the exact year there was once an unfortunate season in which lightning struck her property twice in a 10-day span.
