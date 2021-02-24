Espie murder re-sentencing set to take place Thursday

CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Tuesday denied a motion to delay proceedings in the resentencing for killer John Espie, leaving Espie’s scheduled Thursday morning sentencing hearing in the 1999 murder of Nathan Nover to move ahead as slated.
However, later Tuesday, an emergency hearing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. today. The purpose of the hearing is not stated in online court records.
Tuesday, Stewart ruled there already have been numerous delays in Espie’s re-sentencing, and noted the justifications by defense attorneys have also changed several times. The latest request was for a 90-day postponement so the defense could complete a “mitigation investigation,” which would include victim interviews.
Espie, now 39, is serving a life sentence for the 1998 murder of Nathan Nover. Espie was 16 when he overpowered and killed Nover, 71. Nover was using his personal vehicle Nov. 25, 1998, to transport Espie from a juvenile detention center in Bay City to a psychiatric evaluation in East Lansing and then back.
Espie was convicted at trial and has been incarcerated since that time.
The U.S. Supreme Court, however, ruled in 2016 that sentencing juveniles to life without parole represents “cruel and unusual punishment,” citing the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, and ordered all such cases re-examined.
Prosecutors were given the option to conduct a hearing to uphold life sentences or seek terms of 40 to 60 years. In this case, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office — which prosecuted the case — chose not to seek the continuation of the life sentence.
Stewart noted Tuesday that Espie will become eligible for parole at some point, with either a minimum term of 25 or 40 years, because of the AG decision.
Nover’s family has expressed strong opposition to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office’s decision.
