The following school districts are serving grab and go meals through March 27:
Chesaning Union Schools
— From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at Big Rock Elementary, Chesaning Middle School and Chesaning High School. Please call upon arrival and meals will be brought out to you.
Corunna public Schools
— From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Corunna High School
— From 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Nellie Reed Elementary
— From 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday at The Z Hall (formerly the ZCBJ Hall)
— From 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Walnut Acres Apartments
— From 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lennon Greens Estates
Durand Area Schools
— From 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at Veterans Memorial Park
— From 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday at Optimist Park
— From 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Old Doyle Knight Elementary
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools
— From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at E.E. Knight Elementary at the main entrance
— From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Leonard Elementary at the preschool entrance
Owosso Public Schools
— From 8 to 9 a.m. (breakfast) and noon to 1 p.m. (lunch) Monday through Friday at the Shiawassee YMCA, 515 W. Main St.
— From 8 to 9 a.m. (breakfast) and noon to 1 p.m. (lunch) Monday through Friday at Shiawassee Hope, 521 Williams St.
Perry Public Schools
— From noon to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday at Perry High School, main entrance
— From noon to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday at Moon Lake Park
— From noon to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday at Countryside Park
New Lothrop Area Public Schools
— From 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday (week of March 23-27) in the bus parking lot between the elementary and high school buildings
