PERRY TWP. — The Michigan State Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify suspects involved in multiple breaking-and-entering incidents.
The Perry Mini Storage Facility, 4250 W. Lansing Road, has been victimized by unknown suspects on several occasions starting in December 2020, the MSP said. The suspects entered different storage lockers and stole property valued at several thousands of dollars.
MSP is asking for assistance from the public. Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects should contact the MSP Flint Post, Trooper Dominick Dionisi (810) 732-1111, or Det. Sgt. James Moore (989) 415-0984.
