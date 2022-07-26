The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial is holding its annual pig roast Saturday, and the public is welcome to enjoy food and music and to honor those who served past, present and future.
The event, which runs from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Shiawassee Conservation Club Pavilion, 4247 N. M-52, in Owosso, will feature a hog roast, with BBQ pork and “all the trimmings,” live music from Concrete Slim, Bethi Lewis & The Electric Pineapple, Happenstance, The Riddlerz and Turbulance, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
Tickets are $25 at the door, but can be purchased for $20 in advance. They are available for purchase at Cupcakes ‘n Kisses in Owosso, or contact the Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial Facebook page.
Proceeds from ticket sales will be used toward funding a period-correct fire station in Corunna’s Historic Village in McCurdy Park that will house Owosso’s 1921 LaFrance fire truck. The truck was the first gas-powered fire truck owned by the city of Owosso.
The concept of a firefighters memorial originated in about 2013, with the idea of the memorial in the historical village to honor firefighters from around Shiawassee County who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The planned fire station/memorial will feature plaques for Fred Ross, Roger Wenk and Elmer Hodge, as well as historical items and benches for visitors.
The city of Corunna has also pledged assistance by agreeing to extend the gravel drive of the historical village and providing additional drainage, as the surrounding area is susceptible to standing water.
In September 2021, the organization held a “day of remembrance” stair climb at Corunna High School’s Nick Annese Stadium, and a bowling tournament at Riverbend Bowl and Lounge in February 2020.
