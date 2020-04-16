LANSING — A protest against Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 pandemic executive orders took place Wednesday in downtown Lansing, and drew several thousand people, who descended upon the Capitol — including a number of area residents who are angry about the stay-home orders.
“Operation Gridlock,” organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund, encouraged Michiganders to drive to Lansing and circle the Michigan Capitol building and honk their horns. Participants were instructed to stay in their vehicles and not take part in a protest that would put them in close proximity to each other.
However, hundreds ignored those suggestions, standing around the Capitol building and even posing for group selfies with Republican state legislators.
Owosso native Dick Maurer, Dick’s Auto Service owner, said he was attending because he doesn’t believe the coronavirus outbreak is as serious as the government and media have made it out to be, and the shutdown has done serious damage to the local and national economies.
As a car repair business, Dick’s Auto Service is considered an essential business, but Maurer said he’s thinking of others and their ability to support themselves with no income.
“This is about taking away the rights of Americans,” Maurer said Wednesday. “We’re shutting down our businesses and ruining their lives. I bought a new tow truck and have some gargantuan payments due. Do you think the bank is going to care if I don’t have the money to pay them? I can’t pay my bills for three months while waiting for some government employee to send me a check for $1,200.
“I don’t want the government able to shut anything down ever again.”
Maurer said he believes the responses by Whitmer have been politically motivated, and calculated to hurt President Donald Trump’s re-election chances, and doubts the coronavirus is any worse than flu.
“It’s all about destroying Trump. It’s all about making Gretchen look good,” Maurer continued. “Our government does not have the right to do this. The Constitution doesn’t say if people have the flu, ‘Oh forget about the whole thing.’ This is about taking away the rights of Americans. We’re shutting down our businesses and ruining their lives.”
Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said he respects the rights of citizens to assemble and protest. But as a public health professional, he warned residents to stay home and observe the governor’s “stay home, stay safe” order.
“We are in uncharted territory,” Johnson said via email. “There is no playbook for this. At the health department, we are doing our absolute best that we can to protect people’s lives and health.
“No one is happy with what is happening to our economy or to see many of our fellow citizens lose their jobs or businesses. This is an unprecedented event and one I hope we never see again in our lifetimes. COVID-19 is an insidious disease; one that has now killed Shiawassee County residents,” he said.
“I’ve heard people talk about influenza killing 30,000 to 50,000 people per year in the U.S. Let’s put that in perspective as COVID-19 has killed over 28,000 people in just six weeks and that is with almost our entire country on lockdown. Imagine what that number would have been had we not taken these social distancing measures,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.