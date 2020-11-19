CORUNNA — A proposal to retain attorney Ryan Painter as corporate counsel for local matters because of delays with the current legal firm was tabled by the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Wednesday, with commissioner John Plowman expressing a desire to speak further with the county prosecutor’s office before making a decision.
Commissioners voted 4-3 to table the proposal until December after receiving public comment from area residents and a formal opinion from Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner. Board Chairman Jeremy Root, Commissioner Cindy Garber and Commissioner Dan McMaster voted against tabling the measure.
Plowman, who originally motioned to advance the proposal to tonight’s full board meeting, opted to amend his motion after listening to Wednesday’s discussion.
“I’d like to take a look at this a little longer,” Plowman said during the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting. “We do have a need for some in-house activities, for local activities, for local things that it would be a better timely response, but we haven’t really discussed that with you (Scott), and so I think we should take that time to have a discussion with our prosecutor about some of those issues.”
The county currently employs Cohl, Stoker & Toskey, a municipal, corporate and labor firm based in Lansing, to deal with local matters (primarily zoning and human resource issues), though no retainer is in place, according to Root.
Several commissioners referred to issues with delays and overall responsiveness of the firm as reasons to look elsewhere.
“The difference (with this agreement with Painter) is it’ll be a guarantee, you know, you’ll have a retainer and you’ll have someone that’s responsive to Shiawassee County when we need answers,” Root said during Monday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting. “We’re not breaking any engagement with Toskey because we don’t have one, we pay no retainer.”
Painter, an Owosso native, previously worked in the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office under now-retired Prosecutor Deana Finnegan. He also served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Indiana, and currently is the elder justice resource prosecutor for the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan, according to the group’s website.
During public comment Wednesday, retired 35th Circuit Court Judge Gerald D. Lostracco questioned why corporation counsel was being “farmed out” to outside attorneys, since the county prosecutor’s office has previously handled those matters, including during his tenure as prosecutor, from 1974 to 1980.
“I think over the years a lot of things that should’ve been done and given to corporation counsel have been outsourced automatically, other departments have just called on Bonnie Toskey’s firm and so you have those expenses,” Lostracco said, adding that legal expenses incurred by the drain office would be an exception, given that drain issues often require a great deal of specific legal expertise surrounding the drain code.
“I think that if you’re looking at expenses, the office of the prosecuting attorney, which has competent attorneys, starting with the prosecutor himself, can do the work in a lot of cases. In some things (like drain issues), no. You do have to outsource some of those things,” Lostracco said.
According to County Coordinator Brian Boggs, since 2015, the county paid Toskey approximately $333,468, or roughly $66,693 per year. Painter’s retainer, meanwhile, would be for 50 hours per month at $170 per hour — roughly $102,000 per year.
“I don’t understand why we would pay so much,” Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, said. “I’m not at all opposed to local counsel. I believe there are probably six local attorneys or more who have municipal experience and they should have an opportunity to bid and this did not go out for bid.
“I think given Mr. Painter’s lack of experience in municipal law, if we’re going to go with somebody local, we need somebody who has experience and we need somebody who doesn’t cost (nearly) $200 an hour.”
Koerner said that since that contract was for $50,000 or more, it should have gone out for bids, per county policy. There are a number of exceptions to the rule, he said, including sole source of procurement.
“However, for that, there has to be one source which doesn’t apply here because, as Mrs. Webster said, there are many attorneys,” Koerner said. “The second (exception) would be an emergency; third, if there was a specific authorization we could do that, but to my knowledge there is not a specific authorization.”
“I would argue there is a specific authorization made by the board chair who did engage in the contract negotiations,” Boggs responded, adding that, according to Michigan case law, the “board of county commissioners may, at their discretion, select whether or not the prosecutor serves as corporate counsel or not.
“It is not required that they do so, but that is an option that is given to you,” he said.
(1) comment
There is NO reason to pay double for Painter's services, (rumored to be a close friend of Boggs), for the same work our LOCAL qualified attorneys are capable of.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.