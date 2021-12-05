By GREYSON STEELE
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs Committee is exploring the possibility of relocating the county’s veterans services to the Griffin Home site.
Committee members will tour the county-owned building, 1042 N. Shiawassee St., at 3 p.m. Dec. 15. The building formerly housed the county’s work-release program but is now mostly vacant, with the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) occupying a small amount of office space in the building, county officials said.
Veterans Affairs currently occupies the third floor of the Surbeck Building, a space that creates a number of challenges in terms of maintaining privacy for veterans, according to county VA Director Mike Reeve.
“We are elbow-to-elbow upstairs and we’ve been shouting for years of the space (issues),” Reeve said. “Having that privacy is paramount. (The Griffin Home building) would definitely offer that.”
County Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, spoke to VA Committee members during a special meeting Nov. 24 about the possibility of relocating to the one-time senior citizens home. Commissioners offered a brief video presentation highlighting the current state of the structure and its potential for the VA, suggesting the organization could occupy the southwest wing of the building.
“There’s a lot of opportunity here, I think, with some rehab to the building, mostly cosmetic,” Brodeur explained, noting the structure would likely need new carpeting and windows, among other renovations.
“These are only ideas. None that are going to be forced on anyone,” he continued. “I just think there’s a very unique opportunity here for the veterans to have plenty of room, expandability in the future and a space that could be yours for decades to come.”
Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Nations said the issue of space is something committee members have been trying to address for more than four years. He views relocation to the Griffin Home site as a good opportunity.
“I’m not going to speak for everyone else here, but I’m sold on it,” Nations said. “It’s too bad we couldn’t have had this available a couple of years ago. We’ll discuss it, but I’m all for it.
“It’s going to be more than adequate for (the veterans),” he continued. “It’s a win-win as far as I’m concerned.”
Committee members did not conduct a formal vote on whether to proceed with relocation Nov. 24, opting instead to schedule a tour of the facility for their next regular meeting Dec. 15.
If the committee decides to move forward, county coordinator Brian Boggs indicated he and Reeve would retain an architect to go over the building, and subsequently explore retaining a general contractor for upgrades.
For more information about Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs, visit shiawassee.net/Veterans-Affairs.
