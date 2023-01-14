County considers addition of UVC scrubbing system to courthouse

CORUNNA — Thursday’s Shiawassee County Board meeting gave commissioners something new to chew on regarding the scheduled renovations of Corunna’s historic 35th Circuit Court building — the possible addition of ultraviolet air scrubbers.
The meeting featured two presentations on the topic — including one from Dr. Harland Verrill, a clinical pathologist on the review board of Hurley Medical Center in Flint — a but no formal votes.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur said he expects the matter will be considered during future meetings, but his comments did not make him seem especially amenable to the idea on the whole.
Verrill presented on the ability of UV light in scrubbing the air of disease particles, including the pathogens that cause the flu and COVID-19.
Using COVID as his main example, Verrill explained how viruses work. COVID, like other respiratory illnesses, spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Verrill said the scrubbers he recommended use ultraviolet-c (UVC) waves to sterilize the air in a room.
UVC waves are the shortest, and thus the highest energy, on the ultraviolet radiation spectrum. Per the Food and Drug Administration “UVC radiation from the sun does not reach the earth’s surface because it is blocked by the ozone layer in the atmosphere. Thus, the only way that humans can be exposed to UVC radiation is from an artificial source like a lamp or laser.”
The germicidal properties of UVC waves have been understood for decades, but their efficacy (especially that of “Far-UVC, which does not appear to damage skin in the way that conventional UV rays can) in scrubbing room-sized spaces has only been observed recently, with a March 2022 study by Columbia University and scientists in the U.K. finding that “with five filtered-sources the steady-state pathogen load was reduced by 98.4%.”
Verrill did his best to convey this to the commissioners.
“UVC will damage (viral and bacterial) DNA. It can break DNA and RNA with frequency so fast it will have enough energy to break DNA, and this is how it sterilizes both bacteria and viruses. UV can damage bacteria where it’s no longer infectious, and viruses can be deactivated and made harmless,” Verrill explained. “We’re proposing to you tonight to include it in your renovation budget of the fabulous historic building across the street.”
Jeff Wooten, principal owner and engineer at Griffin International, a New Baltimore-based company that designs and engineers HVAC systems, also spoke about the benefits of UVC scrubbers.
“Since COVID came out, it’s become very clear to everybody that an (airborne) particle can transfer to another person and infect them and make them very ill, if not kill them,” Wooten said. “We need to move from a realm of filtration to air disinfection.
Wooten feels that a worthy goal would be to fill rooms with 99.9% sterilized air.
“As a COVID particle flies through a UVC light spectrum, the DNA vibrates to the extent that it breaks. When it breaks, it cannot replicate, it cannot reproduce, it cannot live or survive. Dillution is the solution,” he said. “If (Commissioner Cindy Garber) has a transmittable pathogen that they;re breathing, we don’t give them an opportunity to grow their hot zone to an extent that it transfers to other people. Filling the room with disinfected air eliminates the host for the pathogen by filling it with disinfected air.”
Verrill and Wooten’s presentations come as a new COVID variant permeates the country — XBB.1.5.
The New York City Health Department has identified the strain as “the most transmissible COVID variant we know of to date,” and stated that XBB.1.5 is responsible for 73% of all COVID cases sequenced in NYC.
XBB.1.5 came up in discussion amongst county officials. Clerk Caroline Wilson noted that she currently has four employees out sick with COVID.
“There’s a new strain coming around that is apparently far more contagious, even more than Omicron. I sure wish I could say something else but it looks like it’s going to be out there in the world again, so we’re going to see some COVID stuff running around, I believe,” said Chairman Brodeur.
Despite this, Brodeur said that installing the UVC system would mean restructuring the courthouse renovation bid with Branro Enterprises, the security system installer with whome the county authorized a multi-million dollar contract to spearhead the restoration.
“Obviously what we had several times now is a sales pitch. It’s not they’re not necessarily not telling you the truth, but often they’ll tell you the good points,” Brodeur said. “We have to look at cost, we have to look at maintenance; we have to look at the fact that this train is already on the tracks. It would be very difficult at this point to suddenly start changing plans when materials have already been ordered and the bids are in. For us to be now second guessing Branro would be a difficult thing for me.”
Commissioner Marlene Webster suggested contacting Branro to see if UVC incorporation would be feasible. Brodeur seemed to say that he had already done so and got “exploding heads” in response.
Brodeur said Branro “has not” recommended the installation of UV air scrubbers.
