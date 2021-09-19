OWOSSO — The Salvation Army is hosting a free pig roast at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Citadel, 302 E. Exchange St.
The event will take place outside under a tent (weather permitting). There will be music, speakers, testimonies, devotions, and lots of sides, drinks and dessert.
The community is invited.
