Putting a face to the place

CORUNNA — When Jennifer Ross moved to Corunna in June 2018, she was looking for a way to get involved in the community.
At the same time, Ross, having earned a fine arts degree from the University of Michigan-Flint in 2009, wanted to take her artwork more seriously.
“I’ve always wanted to do something about people in a city, just regular everyday people,” Ross said. “Dutch artists actually started that movement hundreds of years ago, they didn’t just do (paint) rich people, pristine people, they started doing the everyday person because we can all relate to those things.”
The resulting project set out to capture everyday people. Tonight, Ross will unveil her “Faces of Corunna” exhibit at the Corunna branch of the Community District Library, 210 E. Corunna Ave., which features eight oil paintings depicting influential Corunna citizens — ranging from a sheriff’s deputy to an elementary school principal — in celebration of the city’s sesquicentennial year.
The reception, hosted by Ross, runs from 6 to 8 p.m., though the paintings will be on display at the library through Dec. 28.
The paintings will also be available for purchase, according to Ross, and a portion of the sales will benefit the Friends of the Community District Library.
While visiting the Corunna branch of the Community District Library last year with her two children, Ross met Cathy Cramner, Corunna branch manager, who, upon learning of the idea to showcase people in everyday life, suggested Ross highlight the work of those who volunteer in and/or serve the community.
After taking down the names of a few subjects from Cramner, Ross began reaching out, contacting the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department in search of people to talk to.
Ross settled upon 11 subjects for her paintings: Artist Bonnie Brown; deputy Craig Lawson; firefighters Dylan Cook and Lisa Higbee; Corunna Elementary School Principal Stacy Regan; Elsa Meyer Elementary teacher Kelly Fry; and residents Keith and Diane Johnson, Dave and Rose Harvey, and Dick and Margaret Waters.
To curate each piece, Ross sat down with each subject for an interview. She also took photographs of each person in his or her environment, using the photos as a basis for her paintings.
A conversation with Cook left a lasting impression.
“Learning everyone’s story really was important I think, and how they help here and what they do,” Ross said. “They’re just regular people doing the right thing, like Dylan said, ‘This is the right thing to do, to help.’ I was totally blown away, at 21 years old, he was just like ‘I’m doing the right thing.’ That was amazing to me.”
The entire project, from interviewing to painting on canvas, has taken a year, according to Ross.
In talking to people from all corners of the community, she added that in Corunna, “We’re all in this together.
“All of these jobs are important, and without these jobs, without people volunteering, we would live in a city where no one cares, and people wouldn’t stay here, people wouldn’t move here,” Ross said. “All of these people are making a difference in our kids’ lives, in our lives and I think we all have this feeling where what we do, we want it to not only fulfill ourselves but to make a difference, we all want to leave this world thinking that we made a difference in someone else’s life.”
In highlighting the work of people in the community through her art, Ross said she hopes to encourage more people to consider volunteering.
“My hope is that everybody comes in and feels like they are represented in a way that makes them feel good about themselves, that the community feels inspired to make volunteerism a priority in their lives no matter how busy they are and then also to appreciate the fact of what these people are doing for us every day even though we might not really know or see them doing what they’re doing,” Ross said.
For Cramner, the project is a fitting tribute to the city.
“These are people that just do things under the radar and that’s what I think makes it a great place to live,” Cramner said, “and it’s important I think, it draws people in, and they get to see what other people are doing. Maybe they could do something like that too.”
