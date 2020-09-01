LENNON — Friends of Doyle Knight hosted a flag-raising ceremony Sunday at the new veterans memorial in the village.
Members of the Corunna VFW post spoke and took part in a color guard as flags were raised on newly installed poles at the site.
The memorial, still incomplete, will include a wall recognizing veterans. The poles were installed Aug. 5.
