Felony charge against MSP trooper involved in alleged Owosso cyclist assault dismissed

CORUNNA — The Michigan State Police trooper who allegedly assaulted a cyclist in August 2022 after stopping him for riding at night without a light saw his felony misconduct in office charge dismissed Tuesday in 66th District Court, according to court records.

Cody Lukas, of Lapeer, still faces one misdemeanor charge of assault and battery for the incident. Along with Lukas, troopers Ryan Fitzko and Justin Simpson also face misdemeanor assault charges. All three are scheduled for a pre-trial examination at 9:30 a.m. June 12.

