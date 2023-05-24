Felony charge against MSP trooper involved in alleged Owosso cyclist assault dismissed

CORUNNA — The Michigan State Police trooper who allegedly assaulted a cyclist in August 2022 after stopping him for riding at night without a light saw his felony misconduct in office charge dismissed Tuesday in 66th District Court, according to court records.
Cody Lukas, of Lapeer, still faces one misdemeanor charge of assault and battery for the incident. Along with Lukas, troopers Ryan Fitzko and Justin Simpson also face misdemeanor assault charges. All three are scheduled for a pre-trial examination at 9:30 a.m. June 12.
The officers were charged in connection with an arrest made in the early hours of Aug. 24, 2022. According to a redacted MSP arrest report — authored by Lukas — Fitzko and Lukas observed a bicyclist traveling westbound on Clyde Street, near its intersection with Chipman Street in Owosso at around 1:13 a.m.
According to the troopers, the cyclist was riding in the middle of the street with no light on his bike, and they began a stop near the intersection of Chipman and Freeman streets.
The report says the subject — whose name has been redacted — attempted to flee. The troopers pursued and in the process of apprehending the subject engaged in “several physical strikes, taser deployment, and OC spray deployment.”
Dashcam footage of the incident by MSP following an investigation shows two troopers run up to the cyclist and wrestle him to the ground. After a short physical altercation, the cyclist appeared to lash out with a leg in the direction of the officers, prompting one of the troopers to respond with a running kick and several punches. Later a third trooper joins in holding the cyclist on the ground.
The cyclist was transported to Memorial Hospital, where it was determined he sustained a head injury. The exact nature of the injury is redacted, and the MSP investigation found that he stayed in the hospital for two days.
During a use of force investigation, Fitzko, Lukas and Simpson declined to be interviewed until after they obtained legal representation. Their respective cellphones were turned over to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit for digital analysis, but “nothing of evidentiary value was observed.”
Lukas’ arrest report claims that a search of the cyclist’s backpack yielded “approximately .5 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin in a clear container.”
As a result of this incident, Lukas was suspended effective Aug. 30, 2022, and Fitzko and Simpson were reassigned from road patrol duties while the investigation was underway. With the issuance of criminal charges, all three are now on suspension and will remain suspended pending adjudication of the criminal case and any resulting administrative investigation.
