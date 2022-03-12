OWOSSO — The branches of the Community District Library have several events planned this month.
n Jitter Critters with Sloan/Longway at 3:15 p.m. March 14 (Morrice branch): Use your artistic abilities and engineering skills to design and create your own battery-powered critter equipped with a vibrating motor. For ages 8-12. Call (517) 625-7911 for information.
n Taste the World at 6 p.m. March 17 (Bancroft branch) and 3:45 p.m. March 21 (New Lothrop branc): Teens are invited to taste foods from around the world and learn about cultures from a different country. Call (989) 634-5689 for Bancroft and (810) 638-7575 for New Lothrop.
n First Responders Day at 1 p.m. March 30 (Corunna branch): There will be police vehicles, ambulances and a fire truck, along with first responder. Call (989) 743-4800.
Pre-registration is required for events. Please register online under “Events” at mycdl.org, visit or phone the branch.
