CORUNNA — A county land bank has been given the green light in Shiawassee County.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday unanimously approved a resolution supporting an intergovernmental agreement to create the Shiawassee County Land Bank Authority.
The resolution to create the authority comes as the county seeks to take over the responsibility of managing, maintaining and re-purposing abandoned and/or foreclosed properties.
Commissioners now have 30 days to appoint members to the land bank authority board. Treasurer Julie Sorenson will serve as executive director, according to the agreement, with the remaining board members consisting of one township official, one city official and two at-large members, both of whom must be county residents.
“Once (the agreement is) in place, there are some other enabling documents that the land bank board would create, ethics rules, things like that,” Ryan Painter, the county’s corporate counsel, said Monday. “This (resolution before you) will create the land bank itself.”
Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath expressed his support for the creation of a county land bank Monday, pointing to the many ways the land bank would be beneficial in future years.
“I’ve been having conversations with developers over the last few months as this has started to percolate, telling them it’s coming forward, and there’s a lot of interest out there, all across Shiawassee County, about utilizing this tool to try to support things like housing developments in the community,” Horvath said Monday.
“Utilizing the tools of the land bank I truly believe is going to lead to more projects coming forward to this county,” Horvath continued. “It’s really going to be one of the best tools you have at your disposal to support that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.