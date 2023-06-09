OWOSSO — A male Owosso resident was killed in a traffic accident at the intersection of Gould Street and M-21 on Thursday evening.
Dace Green, 21, was pronounced dead on scene after the Owosso Police Department received a call at 10:13 p.m. of an accident at the intersection. OPD Detective Rusty Lamay said that Green likely succumbed to head trauma, despite wearing a helmet.
Lamay said according to witnesses, Green was on an e-bike and traveling southbound on Gould Street when he ran a blinking red light at the intersection. After a vehicle traveling westbound on M-21 narrowly missed him, Green was struck by an eastbound 2022 Chevy pickup that had a blinking yellow light at the intersection.
Lamay said the driver of the pickup was not injured, and was not issued a citation.
Lamay said that the intersection was shut down for nearly three hours following the crash, and the Owosso Fire Department and Michigan State Police assisted on scene.
Per a City of Owosso Government Facebook post this morning, the accident is being investigated by detectives from Owosso Police and an Accident Reconstructionist from the Michigan State Police.
Lamay said the accident remains under investigation, and speed and alcohol are not factors.
