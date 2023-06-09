OWOSSO — A male Owosso resident was killed in a traffic accident at the intersection of Gould Street and M-21 on Thursday evening.

Dace Green, 21, was pronounced dead on scene after the Owosso Police Department received a call at 10:13 p.m. of an accident at the intersection. OPD Detective Rusty Lamay said that Green likely succumbed to head trauma, despite wearing a helmet.

