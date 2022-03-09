CALEDONIA TWP. — Community Christian Singles is holding multiple events in Owosso this month.
“Resurrection People” will take placd at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Caledonia Township Hall, 135 N. State Road. “As resurrection people we know that even in the darkest time there is hope. The Rev. John Miller of Oakley Community Church will share more on the topic.
A taco potluck dinner and game night will take place March 26 at 5 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 2005 S. M-52. After dinner, participants can choose to compete in our annual euchre tournament, or play a favorite card or board game. We will meet at the Church of Christ, 2005 S. M-52. Please park at the back of the church.
For further information, visit communitychristiansingles.com, call Joyce at (989)-277-4520, or e-mail at joyenlow@gmail.com with any questions and to sign up for a passing dish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.