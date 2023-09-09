OWOSSO — The inaugural voyage of the “Maroon and Gold Express ” departed Owosso just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Destination: Mt. Pleasant, about a 90-minute ride away.
The train, comprising a locomotive, two coaches (cars with seating), a dining car and a caboose, shoved off from The Steam Railroading Institute with about 100 passengers aboard.
SRI executive director Dean Pyers said that, of the approximately 100 tickets sold, around 75% indicated they planned to attend the Chippewas’ home game vs. New Hampshire, the train’s primary stop.
The remaining 25% planned to go on to the train’s secondary stop near the Mountain Town Station, restaurant, with prospects for a good lunch and a pleasant afternoon of shopping.
Tickets for the Express ranged from $75 for a train ticket to upwards of $90 for a train ticket and admission into the football game.
“It’s the first time we’ve tried it, so we’ll see how it works this year and try to get bigger,” Pyers said.
Both Central Michigan University and the Mt. Pleasant Central Business District have been very supportive of the train trip idea, Pyers added.
On the way to Mt. Pleasant, the “Maroon and Gold Express” was scheduled to traverse the hamlets of Carland, Elsie, Bannister and Ashley.
After Ashley, the train’s path veered slightly to the northwest and then went through Ithaca and Alma on the way to its final destination.
Lake Orion resident Dick Cassle, who was the first to buy tickets for the Express the day they went on sale to the public, sported a “CMU Papa” sweatshirt and a broad smile Saturday morning as he gathered with friends and family members in the train yard.
“I’m excited! We’re all excited,” Cassle said.
Cassle’s daughter Kris, who earned a master’s degree in human resource management with a concentration in labor relations from CMU, was along for the ride.
“I can’t wait! I haven’t been to a game in so long,” she said. Her last time on a train was 15 years ago through Colorado.
Family friends Melodie and Glenn Dregensky, both of whom hold degrees from CMU, came from Mirror Lake in the Irish Hills to join the Cassles.
Those who went on to watch the Chippewas take on the Wildcats were treated to a thrilling game — albeit a closer one than they would have wished vs. FCS New Hampshire — with CMU pulling out the 45-42 victory on a last-second, 47-yard field goal by kicker Tristan Mattson.
