CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Commissioner Gregory Brodeur is calling for board Chairman Jeremy Root’s resignation, given the “disrepute (Root's) actions have brought upon himself, our community and the office he holds.”
The county board came under fire this past week after news broke that, following a legally questionable closed session, commissioners gave themselves a combined $65,000 in bonuses using federal COVID-19 relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Since then, the situation has changed dramatically, with a lawsuit filed and commissioners finally agreeing to repay the money because the county prosecutor said the payments were illegal.
Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana today issued a preliminary injunction ordering COVID-19 hazard payments greater than $5,000 be returned until a new public vote is held by commissioners.
Brodeur, R-District 2, who did not attend the July 15 meeting due to a death in the family, said the facts surrounding the uneven disbursement of funds are “deeply disturbing.”
“Board Chair Jeremy Root’s (R-District 5) decision to withhold information regarding his own egregious $25,000 bonus and the outsized amounts he awarded others is inexcusable and has destroyed his ability to effectively lead our county board,” Brodeur said in an emailed statement to The Argus-Press. “I am certain after interactions with my colleagues that beyond myself and Commissioner Marlene Webster (R-District 1), some other commissioners were denied crucial details as to the scope and nature of bonuses which were to be granted to them.”
Brodeur is calling on Root to resign his post as board chairman and District 5 commissioner immediately, describing the move as “an important step in the long road toward restored integrity for the Shiawassee (County) Board of Commissioners.”
A voicemail left with Root was not immediately returned.
The board convened for its monthly full board meeting July 15, during which commissioners entered a closed session to discuss a “personnel matter/legal opinion.”
The hazard pay was not included on any agendas prior to the July 15 meeting. Webster said she took issue with the closed session, believing it was in violation of the Open Meetings Act, once she was aware of what was being discussed.
“I protested. We should not be in here. We should not be in closed session. It wasn’t a union negotiation,” she said. “They said (county attorney) Ryan Painter said it was OK.”
Webster claimed commissioners were told July 15 that county employees would receive an average of about $2,100, but she assumed that meant all would receive similar amounts. Instead, while the average is accurate, most of the county’s 250 employees apparently received only about $1,000.
Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, called the meeting back to open session after all spectators had left and conducted what Webster described as a “perfunctory” open session before a vote.
“It was a sham to appear it was in open session,” she said.
Once in open session, commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act funds, which included “hazard pay for county employees, (a) county budget stabilization plan, (a) prosecutor case management plan and county legal services.”
Commissioners voted to disburse $557,000 to employees — with the largest share going to themselves and other elected officials rather than employees. Top-level administrators received larger payments — up to $25,000 — while frontline employees garnered only $1,000 to $2,500.
Commissioners John Plowman, R-District 7, and Brandon Marks, R-District 4, received $10,000 each, and the remaining commissioners — Webster, Brodeur, Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, and Cindy Garber, R-District 6, each received $5,000.
Brodeur said it was “quite a shock” when he received a call from Webster in the days following the July 15 meeting informing him he’d received a $5,000 bonus. He soon found out that not only was there money in his account, but Plowman and Marks had received larger bonuses of $10,000 each, and Root $25,000.
“How could this happen without my knowing? I’m a commissioner,” Brodeur said via phone today. “I was at the three previous meetings. I’m available all the time.”
Brodeur acknowledged most commission work is relatively perfunctory — commissioners authorize the payment of bills and approve county hires — but when an item is brought to the agenda that’s expected to draw considerable discussion or controversy, commissioners are generally briefed on the subject. This was not the case with the disbursement of the COVID-19 relief funds, according to Brodeur.
“How is it $25,000 to the chairman and $5,000 to me? I’ve been on the board for seven months. Why would I get a $5,000 bonus? It makes no sense,” Brodeur said. “The more I found out about it, the more I looked into it, the more upset I got.”
Over the course of the past week, Brodeur said he’s had numerous conversations with fellow board members in an effort to piece together the events of July 15. In the end, he said, all things point to Root, who he believes was the “main driver in deciding the (hazard pay) amounts” — at least for commissioners.
“If we wanted to give ourselves bonuses, it should have been very public, discussed very publicly,” Brodeur said. “If you’re not feeling that there’s anything wrong, then talk about it publicly.”
Owosso resident Nichole Ruggiero Thursday filed a lawsuit in 35th Circuit Court alleging commissioners violated Michigan’s Open Meetings Act in discussing the hazard payments in closed session. Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart recused himself from the case, which was transferred to Genesee County.
Commissioners and all county elected officials agreed to return their COVID-19 hazard payments Friday, in part due to a statement from county Prosecutor Scott Koerner indicating the payments to county elected officials, including a $12,500 payment he received, violated the Michigan Constitution.
Article 11, Section 3 of the Constitution prohibits “any political subdivision” of Michigan from paying out “extra compensation for public officers and contractors after services had already been rendered,” Koerner said.
In response, commissioners issued a joint statement announcing their intention to return the funds to the county.
“Since these payments were made, confusion about the nature of these funds has run rampant,” the statement said. “(We) deeply regret that this gesture has been misinterpreted, and have unanimously decided to voluntarily return the funds to the county, pending additional guidance from the state of Michigan.”
Boggs, despite not being an elected official, said he, too, would return his $25,000 payment to the county “out of solidarity with the commissioners.”
While Webster agreed in a phone conversation with Boggs Friday that all elected officials should return their hazard pay funds, she took issue with the way the commissioners’ statement was worded.
“We did NOT misinterpret these actions. That’s an insult to the citizens of Shiawassee County,” Webster wrote in a Facebook post Friday evening. “If anything was MISINTERPRETED, it was MY vote! Somebody decided that my vote to give an average of $2,148 to county employees meant that I would be okay with giving $1,000 to 90 percent of employees so a few at the top could take $25,000 for themselves.”
Holzhausen Saturday said he was unaware commissioners had agreed to return the funds.
“Is that what they decided?” he asked. “That’s news to me.”
Latchana, in his ruling today, said commissioners likely violated the Open Meetings Act by not discussing the payments in a public hearing.
Philip Ellison, Ruggiero’s attorney, said Latchana’s ruling is only the first step, adding he plans to take further legal action against the county board going forward.
“You can’t violate the process and transparency laws in our state without some sort of repercussion,” Ellison said after the hearing. “It’s not that they can’t fix their mistakes. It just puts a pause on everything right now until the county has a chance to actually conduct itself in an open and transparent manner. And I’m willing to bet that at the next meeting, whenever that is, there’s going to be some members of the public who have strong overall opinions about how that money should be spent, who it should be spent on. And that’s what the purpose of the Open Meetings Act is.”
At this time, commissioners are slated to meet at 5 p.m. Aug. 9-12 inside the Surbeck Building.
While he can’t speak to the legality of the closed session because he wasn’t there, Brodeur said he does feel the disbursement of COVID-19 relief funding was “unethical” and “handled the wrong way.”
“I have lost any confidence I had in chairman Root to lead the board of commissioners,” Brodeur said. “The damage this has done to our credibility is really, really bad.”
