By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
ELSIE — E.E. Knight Elementary fifth-grader Drew Jullie is a dedicated and voracious reader.
So eager a reader is he, that during March — i.e. “March is Reading Month” — he clocked an astonishing 83 hours curled up with a book.
Jullie was one of 13 well-read E.E. Knight students recognized for their page-turning feats at a Friday afternoon assembly, during which they received their new bicycle from “Worshipful Master” Rodney Ridgway and Treasurer Bruce Levey of Elsie Masonic Lodge No. 238.
Jullie’s 83-hour spree — and average of three hours per March day — wasn’t entirely spurred by the lure of a new set of wheels, but the reward was certainly appreciated.
“He would come home four days out of seven, go right up to his room and start reading,” Drew’s father, Doug Jullie, said. “He put a lot of effort into it.”
Drew’s reading conquests included popular young adult fiction like “The Hunger Games” and “Insurgent.”
“I think he read too much,” joked Drew’s brother, Ethan.
Students receiving a bikes on Friday were the top readers in each classroom. They were permitted to choose their bikes ahead of time, after which Lodge 238 both paid for and assembled them.
“This is Elsie Masonic Lodge’s second year providing bikes,” Ridgway said,”and we look forward to many more years of this program.”
The lodge, located in downtown Elsie, will mark its 155th anniversary on June 3 with a public celebration.
Lodge members have been increasing their community service commitment over the past several years, most notably through a monthly pancake breakfast at the Elsie Masonic Community Center, which donates collected funds to either the Elsie Baby Pantry or the Elsie Food Bank.
Members also sponsored several thousand dollars worth of college scholarships for the Ovid-Elsie Class of 2023.
Sponsoring March is Reading Month is “just one way our Lodge supports the community of Elsie,” Ridgway said. “We look forward to many more community events.”
Ridgway encourages those seeking more information about the lodge’s events, or Masonry in general to call (989) 666-4838.
