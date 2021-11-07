CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Shiawassee County Emergency Management are seeking volunteers to join a search and rescue team that would assist in efforts to find missing persons in the county.
Those interested in joining “must be able to walk long distances on various terrain and be able to walk in any given weather conditions such as snow, rain, or ice,” county officials wrote in a Facebook post outlining the position. Participants must be at least 18 years old, and would need to be available to respond when needed, day or night.
“We have never really had, as part of emergency management or the sheriff’s office, a formal search and rescue team, but we’re seeing more and more special needs populations leaving their houses, such as Alzheimer’s patients, dementia patients, kids with special needs, so we want to make sure we kind of fill that gap, fill that need to find these people,” said Jeff Weiss, county director of emergency management and homeland security. “That’s kind of what brought this on.”
The community group Shiawassee Search and Rescue assisted the county with missing persons cases for many years, but its leaders, Ron and Debi Adkins, have since died. The team, as a result, fell apart, according to Weiss.
Applications to join the county’s new search and rescue team can be picked up at the sheriff’s office, 201 E. MacArthur St. An online application is also available at facebook.com/ShiawasseeEMHS.
“Even if someone isn’t able-bodied to walk in terrain and go out there and search, we still have a need to fill for (record-keeping and administrative duties),” Weiss said. “As volunteers come in, we need people to process them in and give them assignments.”
Having a volunteer search and rescue team is all the more important given the county’s limited resources, Weiss said.
“If we have a missing child, we only have so many police officers on duty, we only have so many firefighters that can respond and with the way things are today, paid on-call firefighters are becoming hard to find,” he said. “We’re trying to fill that gap in our county with volunteers.”
For more information, call Shiawassee County Emergency Management at (989) 743-5841.
