Offering hometown help

CORUNNA — For those who don’t like getting prescriptions filled at big-box stores, the new Kendall Drugs in downtown Corunna is offering a hometown alternative.
Kendall Drugs, 211 N. Shiawassee St. Suite E, is a small, independent pharmacy opened recently by pharmacist Pat Kendall.
Kendall, 48, said he has a passion for helping people — including the uninsured or insured with high co-pays or deductibles — get the medication they need.
“I don’t price gouge — I take care of customers. This is where I shine,” said Kendall, a pharmacist for 15 years. “It’s no good to get diagnosed and then you can’t afford your meds. There are other options.
“Come talk to me.”
The Chesaning native, who still lives in the area, said his mother who had no health insured tried her best but struggled when he was growing up.
There was one saving grace.
“We had a local pharmacist who was reasonable,” he said. “I learned from him to treat people with respect. That could be you on the other side of the counter.”
Kendall, who earned a doctorate in pharmacy from Ferris State University in 2007, started his career with Kroger and has worked as a pharmacist for several other companies over the years.
Earlier this year, encouraged by friends and family members, he decided to strike out on his own.
When he saw the space on Shiawassee Street, in the heart of downtown Corunna, he was drawn to it because of the wooden floors, metal accents and layout.
“I loved the building. I thought, I can make this work,” Kendall said. “And there’s a real need here. Corunna doesn’t have a lot of pharmacy options other than the big-box stores.”
Kendall is leasing the space from the city of Corunna, the building owner. He said city officials have been great to work with, very helpful and welcoming.
Following minor renovations to the interior, Kendall Drugs opened last month.
“We’re picking up,” he said. “The whole community has been nice and I’m very optimistic.”
For now, Kendall Drugs is a one-person operation, but Kendall said he plans to take on more employees as the business grows.
He invited people to stop by and check out the pharmacy.
“I love what I do, and I’ve drawn experience from everywhere I’ve worked,” Kendall said. “This is a simple, hometown pharmacy. I try my best to stay on a first-name basis with my customers.”
Kendall Drugs works with most insurance companies, but is still waiting for approval from one insurer, he said.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call (989) 720-4295.
