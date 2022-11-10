CHESANING — In the five-way race for three seats on the Chesaning Village Council Trustees Danielle Chludill and Phillip Larner each secured re-election on Tuesday, per preliminary Saginaw County results hosted on electionreporting.com, but it was newcomer Rodney Toma who was the top vote-getter.
Toma collected 580 votes in total, while Chludil had 448 and Larner managed 365. Mikel Navarre finished 14 votes out of the running, with 351. Incumbent Tina Powell brought up the rear with 302.
A 57-year-old U.S. Army veteran and member of the village’s planning commission. Toma said he decided to run because “Chesaning deserves leadership, integrity, transparency. The time has come to elect trustees who will make decisions about what is best for this community.”
He said his top priority would be to work to address resident concerns as outlined by a recently circulated survey.
On Wednesday he posted on his Facebook page expressing gratitude for voter support.
“I want to thank everyone who has supported me during this run. I would have never imagined the outcome that was presented to me,” he wrote. “Thank you so much for your support. Time to go to work!! We are all in this together!!!”
Larner, 72 and a Navy vet, has been a trustee for seven years. He previously told the Argus-Press that he was running for re-election to help usher ongoing initiatives towards completion, including “the river trail, updates in our parks, and getting the streets done.”
Chludil, 44, was originally elected to the council in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.