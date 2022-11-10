CHESANING — In the five-way race for three seats on the Chesaning Village Council Trustees Danielle Chludill and Phillip Larner each secured re-election on Tuesday, per preliminary Saginaw County results hosted on electionreporting.com, but it was newcomer Rodney Toma who was the top vote-getter.

Toma collected 580 votes in total, while Chludil had 448 and Larner managed 365. Mikel Navarre finished 14 votes out of the running, with 351. Incumbent Tina Powell brought up the rear with 302.

