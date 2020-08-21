Man pleads to theft from homeowner who offered help

CORUNNA — A Hastings man pleaded guilty Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court to felony charges of larceny, and breaking and entering for stealing from a “good Samaritan” who was trying to help him.
Jessy Daniel Wolfe, 42, admitted he broke into the shed of a man who had offered him a gas can after he had ran out of fuel along M-21.
Wolfe pleaded guilty to felony counts of larceny in a building and attempted breaking and entering at Tuesday’s hearing.
In return for his plea, two counts of breaking and entering with intent and one count of larceny in a building were dismissed by prosecutors, and a habitual offender (fourth notice) status was reduced to a second.
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Wolfe’s pleas and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24.
Wolfe told Stewart he was driving on M-21 in Owosso Township in October 2019 and ran out of gas. A nearby homeowner offered him aid.
“An older guy was standing at the end of his driveway,” Wolfe said. “He seen that I was broken down, and asked if I needed help. He takes me up to his shed, gives me a can with gas in it. I told him I’d bring it back when I was done.”
When Wolfe later returned the gas can, the man was not home, and Wolfe broke into a shed on the property. He stole a battery charger and screwgun from the shed — and kept the gas can.
“There was a piece of plywood up over the door,” Wolfe said. “I pulled on it and separated the plywood from the hinges. I put the gas can down in there and ended up grabbing a screwgun and a charger and the gas can and left with it.”
In two separate incidents, Wolfe also admitted to being with an acquaintance while they broke into a shed, and attempting to steal a battery and sell it for scrap.
Wolfe has a 2016 felony drug conviction out of Clinton County, which resulted in the habitual offender status.
