By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — A Corunna High School alum is a finalist for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Man of the Year” award.
Lonnie Riley III, who grew up in Corunna before moving to Holland, Mich., isn’t running to simply to win an award. For Riley, whose family has been touched by cancer, he said he is “fired up to pursue” the cause, especially because physical and imposed challenges remain for cancer patients in Michigan.
“Winning the award, I think would (signify) what the team has achieved - knowing that we can have an impact on this (blood cancer),” Riley said. “I hope that our campaign leaves a meaningful impact and leaves the world a better place than when we found it.”
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is the largest nonprofit funder of leading-edge research for blood cancer, investing more than $1.5 billion in cancer research since 1949. LLS funds research for every type of blood cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other rare types of blood cancer, according to the company’s website. Riley has a fundraising page, where people can donate to LLS research plus patient services, advocacy, public and professional education and community services as well.
“Over the years, support from people like you has been responsible for the blood cancer advancements that have doubled, tripled, and in some cases quadrupled the survival rate for some blood cancers,” a statement on Riley’s fundraising page reads. “Many LLS supported therapies not only help blood cancer patients but are also now used to treat patients with rare forms of stomach and skin cancers and are in clinical trials for patients with lung, brain, breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancers.”
The page can be accessed at https://pages.lls.org/mwoy/gr/gr22/lriley.
Riley, who currently works at Trident Labs in Holland, said he was nominated by his boss, Kim Collison, a previous recipient of LLS’s Woman of the Year award.
Trident Labs does drug testing for physician offices, environmental testing for PFAS and molecular testing for routine urinary tract infections, among other services. Riley said he learned of LLS through work in December 2021. He said this led him to conservations with people in the industry, and he came to the realization that “anybody could be impacted by blood cancer on any day.”
Riley said his team is currently in the middle of a 10-week campaign to spread awareness. His campaign will feature several events, trying to attract people from different interest groups and influences.
The first event is a trivia night based on the sitcom The Office on Monday at BrickYard Tavern in Grand Rapids. Other events include a comedy night at The Comedy Project in Grand Rapids on May 19, a golf scramble outing at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Belmont, Mich. and a motorcycle run at the Back Forty in Owosso on June 12. These are only some of the events, and more information, including registration details, can be found at LonnieRiley.com. More information can also be found on the Facebook page “Lonnie’s Campaign to Benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma.”
The statistics on blood cancers are startling: According to the LLS, one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma every three minutes.
“It’s something that can impact all of us as humans, so we should push for more advancements and treatment, looking to find and end to blood cancer and cancer in general,” Riley said.
