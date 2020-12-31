OWOSSO — Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee provides education and help to adults with health/medical impairments who live in Shiawassee County.
The program also provides help and support to the family caregiver, in-home assessments, recommendations to the person, and matches the person and family with a volunteer who usually visits weekly.
In 2020, the program served more than 300 persons and their families.
Due to the pandemic, volunteers couldn’t visit in person, but staff continued to offer help and education on all the senior and home care services available, and phone volunteers were being provided.
Additional phone volunteers are expected to be needed this winter.
During Stay Home-Stay Safe orders, Respite adapted to continue to serve adults with health impairments and their family caregivers in Shiawassee County.
In the spring, the program helped to find homemade and manufactured face masks, face mask shields and cleaning supplies, for not only persons served by the program, but home-care agencies, assisted living homes, adult foster care homes, and nursing homes that did not have adequate supplies.
Volunteers also adapted by switching from in-home visits with persons they were matched with, to supportive phone calls and virtual calls to both the person they were matched with and also the family caregivers.
Case managers also continued to open new cases, provide information and education about all the other in-home and senior care services that are available, and match phone volunteers during the pandemic. Some of the phone volunteers were able to become in person volunteers when precautions were lifted.
In the summer time, the agency was able to hold one in person out door fundraiser, the rock-a-thon, which was held at the St. Paul Episcopal Church in Corunna. The event brought in needed funds to be able to continue the program. Persons receiving Respite Volunteer services are not charged for services, but given information of all the other services available, and matched with a volunteer that can last for years, which is extremely valuable to persons in need.
In November the agency held a purse raffle, and in December participated in Giving Tuesday. Donations to the program can be made at any time through the facebook page (see donate button, no fee is added), checks are accepted at the office or can be mailed to the PO Box 1777, Owosso, or with an additional fee donations can be made through pay pal through the website.
Our nonprofit is a member of the Cook Family Foundation Nonprofit Capacity Building Program, Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Byron Chamber of Commerce, Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, Laingsburg Business and Community Association, Shiawassee County Health & Human Services, Coalition Against Vulnerable Adult Abuse, and most recently the Community Mapping project for the Disability Network.
In November, Respite hosted its volunteer celebration and annual meeting virtually.
The executive board members for 2020-21 are David Stechschulte Jr., chairman; Jackie Hurd, vie chairwoman; Lori Chant, rreasurer; and Donna Kanan, secretary. Other board members are Heather Brooks, Richard Gilna, ebbie Grazier, Rebecca Napier, Tiffany Newsom, Aimee O’Connor, Kelli Raleigh and Mary Slingerland.
Awards presented at the annual meeting include:
n The Sharon Rearick Philanthropic Award: Capt. Richard and Sue Dunn were honored for their gifts for many years to Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee.
n The George Nama Community Award: This year all the Respite Volunteers were honored who adapted in creative ways to continue to serve, in these unprecedented times.
n The Diz Clark Church Liaison Award: Pat Elliott was honored. Elliott has been with Respite Volunteers for decades, helping in so many ways, helping with people it serves, staying in close contact with their families, helping prepare for fundraisers, helping at fundraisers, and being the church liaison for Ovid Holy Family Catholic Church. She has hosted many volunteer picnics at her home, and most recently hosted the Respite Volunteer church liaisons in her spacious home, where we can more easily meet.
n The Volunteer of the Year Award: Michelle Howe-Gietzen was honored for her care and compassion to the person she was matched with prior to Stay Home-Stay Safe. The woman lived alone, was legally blind and her closest family member lived several counties away. Howe-Gietzen called the woman daily, and the woman regarded her as her dear friend to help her with encouraging phone calls, and suggestions and problem solving.
Board members Mary Jane Scarlett and Kathy Raines were honored for reaching term limits on the board; also honored was Karen Bontrager who was finishing her term.
Director Helen Howard also spoke of the new strategic plan. The top challenges identified by the board, volunteers and staff are:
n To have enough volunteers to serve.
n To be financially responsible to continue into 2021.
n To fulfill the obligations of our program, and support our staff to be able to do this.
For informatiion on services and volunteer opportunities, call (989) 725-1127; check the nonprofit’s Facebook page or visit respitevolunteers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.