BENNINGTON TWP. — One person was injured this morning in a single-car crash on South Morrice Road.
The Perry Fire Department and Perry Rescue were called to the 7600 block of South Morrice Road shortly before 8 a.m. A passerby reported a vehicle off the road in a ditch and one person trapped inside.
Initial reports suggested the individual did not have a pulse, but later they were reported as unconscious.
The vehicle apparently rolled over, trapping the driver.
Firefighters were on the scene for more than an hour.
No information on the condition of the driver was available this morning.
