GENESEE COUNTY — A millage to fund Clayton Township police operations passed 1,025-331 with 21.68% of eligible voters casting ballots.
Clayton Township was seeking approval to levy up to 2.9 mills for a five-year period, beginning Dec. 1, to fund its police department.
This tax will provide an estimated $662,000 in funding in the first year, according to ballot language.
The levy combines two separate millages — a 1.9-mill tax approved in 2015 that expired last year and a 1-mill tax that expires at the end of 2021.
Clayton Township includes a portion of the village of Lennon, which straddles M-13.
