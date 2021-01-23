LANSING — A federal court Wednesday sided with the offices of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel when it dismissed a lawsuit that challenged the current status of Michigan’s term limits under a constitutional amendment passed by voters nearly 30 years ago.
The challenge to the 1992 amendment was filed by 10 former Democratic and Republican state legislators, but Judge Janet T. Neff, of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, dismissed the case, in part, because the plaintiffs’ constitutional claims were barred in light of a previous court decision — or were otherwise without merit.
Former Shiawassee County Democratic State Rep. Clark Harder was among those who took part in the lawsuit, which was filed in November 2019. Plaintiffs also included Democrats David Nathan, Scott Dianda, Mary Valentine and Douglas Spade, and Republicans Roger Kahn, Paul Opsommer and Joseph Haveman.
The suit was paid for by Michiganders for Good Government, a 501(c)(4) “social welfare” nonprofit that is not required to disclose its donors. It was formed in 2018 by Rusty Merchant, a Lansing lobbyist who worked as a GOP legislative aide in the 1990s.
The former lawmakers argued the term limit law violated their First and 14th amendment rights, particularly barring their access to the ballot. Plaintiffs also claimed the law denied the right of voters to a “republican form of government, as guaranteed by the United States Constitution.”
Neff also found plaintiffs’ state constitutional challenges to the petition and ballot language in the 1992 amendment meritless.
“Michigan voters took action three decades ago to change our state constitution, and that amendment has now held up twice in a court of law,” Nessel said in a press release. “I appreciate the Court’s ruling and review of the case law on this matter, and while the legal challenges have failed, the Michigan Constitution — and term limits for our lawmakers — remain something voters can revisit and amend through lawful means as they deem appropriate.”
Harder was a state representative for the 85th House District from 1991-98. He now works for the Michigan Public Transportation Association.
The amendments to the Michigan Constitution were approved by the people in 1992 and have been on the books for almost 30 years.
The suit was not first time the limits were challenged in court on constitutional grounds. In 1998, a federal judge in Detroit and the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a challenge filed by four voters and two public-interest groups.
The constitutional amendment limits state representatives to three two-year terms and state senators to two four-year terms. It was approved by 58.8 percent of voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.