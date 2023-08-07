SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The Shiawassee County area was doused with nearly half an inch of rain on Sunday.
The precipitation didn’t come in a sudden squall — it was distributed evenly throughout the day, with dry spells few and far between.
Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 1:48 pm
By Matthew Bartow
By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
The Shiawassee County Fairgrounds being smack dab in the middle of the “Shiawassee County area” were, of course, not exempted from this deluge and the constant waterworks were not an ideal backdrop for the first official day of the Shiawassee County Fair.
The steady rains turned a significant percentage of the fairgrounds into a mud bog and ultimately forced the cancellation of the evening’s planned grandstand entertainment — the TNT Bump N Run Demolition Derby.
that fell in the area canceled the Shiawassee County Fair’s grandstand event on Sunday’s opening day, but it didn’t completely dampen spirits at the county fairgrounds.
The demolition derby’s cancellation is a real bummer, said Fair Board Vice President Dawn Reha, especially because it is unlikely to be rescheduled amidst a full lineup of grandstand events the rest of the week.
Still, Reha wasn’t down in the dumps about Sunday’s inclement weather. She found sunshine on a cloudy day, noting that the animals and exhibitors were able to arrive as scheduled.
“We were very pleased with the community that did come out today. We understand it’s been extremely wet and nasty and it was a downpour for a while. We’ve had a nice turnout and people come through the barns all day. All of the animals are placed now and the barns are full,” Reha said. “You can hear in the background what’s going on. We’ve got all these kids excited to be here. The enthusiasm’s at an all-time high.”
One returning exhibitor was 11-year-old Corunna resident Dayden Drake. Drake showed his 4-year-old Alpine goat, Joy. While acknowledging what he called the “messy” conditions, Drake said his passion for animals made attending Sunday’s festivities worthwhile.
“You just get to spend time with your animal and build trust with them,” he said. Drake has exhibited goats from his family’s farm in three fairs, including Joy for two.
Reha also was encouraged with the turnout of indoor events at the fair, including bingo and the new Blue Water Micro Wrestling Championship, which held a “pre-show” in the fair’s show tent on Sunday ahead of today’s grandstand event.
Many vendors were still operational Sunday, including Time for Flowers and Frazee’s Concessions.
“It’s been a little thin, but everybody is glad the fair’s here,” said Tom Frazee, owner of Frazee’s Concessions. Among the items on Frazee Concessions’ fair menu include freshly-cut French fries, freshly-squeezed lemonade and corn dogs.
Theresa Pickler, owner of Corunna-based Time for Flowers, shared similar sentiments.
“Our flowers and garden statues have sold well, despite it being a little slow with the rain,” she said.
