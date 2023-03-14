Ovid Public Works superintendent issued formal reprimand by city council

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew BartowCity of Ovid Mayor Pro Tempore Mary Perrien, center, speaks during Monday’s Ovid City Council meeting.

OVID — The Ovid City Council reprimanded Public Works Superintendent Rich Simpson during Monday’s council meeting.

The council met in closed session during Monday’s meeting to discuss what Ovid Mayor Pro Tempore Mary Perrien cited as “attorney-client privilege” relating to an investigation. After the closed session, the council unanimously voted to reprimand an employee she called “Mr. Simpson,” for violation of city policy relating to personnel policy. Rich Simpson is listed as the Ovid’s Department of Public Works Superintendent on the city’s website.

