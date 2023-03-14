Ovid Public Works superintendent issued formal reprimand by city council

OVID — The Ovid City Council reprimanded Public Works Superintendent Rich Simpson during Monday’s council meeting.
The council met in closed session during Monday’s meeting to discuss what Ovid Mayor Pro Tempore Mary Perrien cited as “attorney-client privilege” relating to an investigation. After the closed session, the council unanimously voted to reprimand an employee she called “Mr. Simpson,” for violation of city policy relating to personnel policy. Rich Simpson is listed as the Ovid’s Department of Public Works Superintendent on the city’s website.
The public isn’t privy to precisely what goes on in a closed session’s happenings, but Perrien specified in open session that “Mr. Simpson” was found in violation of Section 5.4(G) of the city’s personnel policy (Ridicule/Defamatory Conduct—City, Policies, or Other Employees), which states: “Employees shall not ridicule or defame the City, its policies or other employees. Conduct (talking, writing, or expressing obscene, unlawful or defamatory or false information, or communication with reckless disregard for truth or falsity) that tends to harm another employee or impair the efficient operation of the City or interferes with the ability of a supervisor to carry out the function of his/her position shall be subject to discipline up to and including dismissal.”
Following the meeting, when asked if “Mr. Simpson” referred to Rich Simpson, Perrien didn’t answer directly, but said: “You can make your inferences.”
Simpson confirmed this morning that he was the subject of the reprimand. He said he didn’t find out about the reprimand until he heard a voicemail from The Argus-Press seeking comment, after which he called City of Ovid Clerk Josefina Medina, who confirmed the censure but, wouldn’t tell him the reason.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I’ve never seen a letter from the (city’s) attorney. Nobody’s talking to me.”
This morning, Medina indicated that it was not her place, as city clerk, to share the reason for the reprimand with Simpson.
“It’s not my position unless directed. He needs to talk to the mayor or mayor pro tempore. It is not my place to go and share what is said in council in closed session,” Medina said.
Simpson said he had previously been placed on paid leave in February, by Ovid Mayor William Lasher, but was not told at the time he what was under investigation for. He said he’s since been reinstated, around the end of February.
The Argus-Press previously reported that the handling of the disposal of City of Ovid property — specifically the sale of scrap to Ovid Iron and Metal — was the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation this winter.
A check register involving the sale of said scrap shows seven checks, all made out personally to a Rich Simpson — rather than the City of Ovid. The oldest check in the register dated May 17, 2018 and the most recent from July 8, 2022. Added together, the seven checks issued total $1,821.25.
MSP Trooper Matthew Andro concluded no crime had been committed. Simpson said while he doesn’t know what the reprimand entailed, he said he believed it didn’t have to do with the MSP investigation into the city’s sale of scrap, which he said was closed.
Mayor Lasher was not present at Monday’s meeting. Perrien who led in the meeting in Lasher’s stead, said the mayor was on vacation until April. She declined to answer if the investigation involving “Mr. Simpson” related to the contents of the MSP investigation.
Perrien said that, as a result of the council’s reprimand, a paper will go in “Mr. Simpson’s” file, but at the time no further action will be taken regarding his employment, though the incident leading to the reprimand — which came on the advice the city’s legal counsel, Thrun Law Firm — “remains under investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.