BENNINGTON TWP. — While improvements to the facility were appreciated, what stood out in 2020 to Shiawassee Humane Society staff was the re-homing of pets deemed the least adoptable.
“When staff were asked to reflect on 2020, and what made them feel most proud to be a part of the Shiawassee Humane Society, I was taken aback by their unanimous response,” interim Executive Director Patrice Martin said.
During the time the shelter was closed to the public, the group made many improvements to the facility: fresh paint, new kitten room, reorganizing storage spaces, sprucing up the lobby and breakroom and repairing and/or replacing fencing
Due to a gift from the estate of Dr. John MacGregor, the Humane Society was able to pave its driveway and parking areas of the shelter.
“There is a pattern to the comings and goings of animals who find themselves temporarily housed at the Shiawassee Humane Society,” Martin said. “Small, fluffy dogs are the first to be adopted — often within days of arrival. Next are small, not-so-fluffy pups, followed by the popular breeds; huskies, golden retrievers, German Shepherds, bassets and beagles, etc. We are always thrilled when these good boys and girls find their humans and forever homes.
“Kittens, of course, steal everyone’s heart and they find their way home quickly. Adult cats, too, are fallen in love with and whisked off to spend their lives curled up in their human’s laps. These are all desirable and welcome outcomes for shelter staff,” she said. “Then we have those pups who tend to linger. Through no fault of their own, their population of available humans is smaller, and they find themselves living with us longer than any of us would like. We firmly believe that there is a human for every animal, and the following stories are testimony to this truth.”
Clarence arrived at the shelter in September 2019. A bully breed with a distinct dislike for cats, Clarence was often overlooked. A staff favorite for his manners and loving demeanor, Clarence waited for his human to find him.
Happily, on Dec. 3 of this year, Clarence was discovered. His human had recently lost a beloved pup, and needed to fill that hole in his life. Calm and cool Clarence was the perfect fit, and he and his human are settling in to a loving life together,” Martin explained.
Clancy came to the shelter in July 2019, and found his humans in May 2020. Clancy is a short bully breed, a senior dog with arthritis in his hips. Staff often brought Clancy to hang out in the office to rest his poor, old bones.
He absolutely loved car rides, and believed that any vehicle in his vicinity was waiting to whisk him away. His humans fell in love with his cantankerous, but lovable demeanor and he now has all the comfy cushions and car rides he desires.
Levi is a cane corso. Corsos are a working breed, and are large and formidable-looking. Levi took his time warming up to staff, but once he did, it was clear he was a loyal and intelligent dog,” Martin said.
His favorite staffer was Clint, one of our shelter assistants. Clint was sure Levi’s human was out there, and spent extra time interacting with Levi and giving him treats. Almost five months to the day, Levi’s family found him; mom and kids — most of them smaller than Levi.
Finally, there’s Jack — now Meatball. Jack was a “handful-and-a-half,” according to staff. No manners, leash reactive, animal reactive and just a grumpy boy. Jack was well-known to staff, having arrived in August 2018. No one had much hope anyone would see beyond Jack’s challenging behaviors or be willing to take a chance on him.
In July 2020, two humans and their tiny human did just that. Meatball is living the life he deserves; loved, happy and an integral part of his family.
