LUDINGTON — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel will apply lampricides to the Shiawassee River system in Shiawassee and Saginaw counties later this month to kill sea lamprey larvae burrowed in the river bottom.
The applications will be conducted May 25 to June 3. Applications will be complete in about three days, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a press release.
Sea lamprey larvae live in various Great Lakes tributaries and transform to parasitic adults that migrate to the Great Lakes and feed on and kill fish.
“Failure to kill the larvae in streams would result in significant damage to the Great Lakes fishery,” the USFWS said in the release.
The service treats infested tributaries every three to five years with poison (Lampricid and Bayluscide) to control sea lamprey populations.
Lampricides, the USFWS said, are selectively toxic to sea lampreys, but a few fish, insect and broadleaf plants are sensitive.
Prior to treatment, personnel collect data on stream water chemistry and discharge. In addition, they may conduct on-site toxicity tests with lampricides and stream flow studies with dyes that cause stream water to appear red or green.
Lampricides are metered into the stream for approximately 12 hours, and continually analyzed at predetermined sites to assure that proper concentrations are maintained as the lampricides are carried downstream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.